WWE Superstar seemingly supports Jake Paul ahead of potential KSI fight 

After Jake Paul reacted to KSI's most recent outing against Thomas 'FaZe Temperrr' Oliveira, current WWE Superstar Karl Anderson appeared to have his back.

Boxing has endeared itself to fans through its offering of dream bouts and sagas. The likes of Muhammad Ali against Joe Frazier and Canelo Alvarez against Gennady Golovkin perfectly illustrate that.

In the bright and colorful world of celebrity boxing, Jake Paul vs. KSI is, without a doubt, the pinnacle of rivalries.

Paul and KSI originally started feuding after the latter won his white-collar boxing debut against Joe Weller. KSI had called the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, out for a fight in his post-match interview.

A fight with Jake has yet to materialize, but KSI has already fought Logan Paul twice - once on the amateur circuit and later professionally - and Jake has also fought KSI's younger brother, Deji Olatunji.

Their war of words has continued, and KSI is working his way to an eventual Jake Paul fight - defeating Swarmz and Luis Pineda during the 'Two Fights, One Night' card and 'Temperrr' this past weekend.

Jake Paul reacted to the idea that KSI was working his way to fight 'The Problem Child'. He compared the disparity between himself and Olatunji to that between himself and Canelo Alvarez.

WWE star Karl Anderson liked the tweet, seemingly showing that he'll be backing Paul in a potential bout.

Karl Anderson has seemingly supported Jake Paul ahead of his potential fight with KSI.

Jake Paul was recently signed to the Professional Fighters League, where he will train to make his debut in MMA. Paul made his WWE debut last year as he came to the aid of his brother, Logan, in his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Logan Paul is signed to WWE as a Superstar

Jake Paul may have signed his own major deal with a promotion outside of boxing. His brother Logan Paul did the same last year when he confirmed that he had signed with WWE.

Logan has stepped into the ring just three times thus far but has proved to be impressive, especially considering his relative lack of experience.

His debut came at last year's WrestleMania event, as he teamed up with The Miz to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio. They won their first bout together, but then The Miz turned on Paul. The two later clashed at SummerSlam in a singles bout, which was once again won by Logan Paul.

His third and latest bout came against Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Even his brother's presence was not enough to save the rookie from falling victim to the Champion.

