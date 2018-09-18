10 wrestling moments that freaked fans out.

Sometimes, even jaded wrestling fans can be shocked.

Professional wrestling is a violent form of entertainment. Even though the punches are pulled, the slams performed in a manner to minimize the chance of injury, there is still real and brutal contact between the participants.

But pro wrestling fandom has always been comforted by the fact that pro wrestlers are trained not to injure each other, and that at the end of the match most of the time both men walk away relatively unscathed.

Then there are those times when the envelope is pushed too far for the average fan's taste. Wrestling does not exist in a vacuum and must adjust to societal mores. For example, one almost never finds the exploitative 'apartment wrestling' videos for sale in reputable wrestling magazines. But promotions and the athletes themselves can sometimes misjudge how the fans will react to a particular spot or storyline.

There are also shocking moments that occur by accident, usually due to an injury suffered during the match. This brutally shatters the illusion that pro wrestling is a completely risk-free form of entertainment, and can really freak out the fans.

Here are ten wrestling moments that legitimately made the fans freak out.

#10 Mick Foley falls through the Hell in a Cell cage

It may look like Mankind is smiling, but he's really pushing his tongue through the hole in his lip where his tooth was knocked out. you can see the tooth in his nose.

In the original Hell in a Cell match between Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker, both men spent a lot of time on top of the cage. It seemed quite sturdy during that match, but Taker and Mankind's combined six hundred pounds was too much for the fence to bear. Their feet kept falling through, and then during one scary moment Taker Chokeslammed Mankind on top of the cage...which subsequently broke and sent Mankind on an unscripted twenty foot fall into the ring below.

After the fall, Foley was unconscious for a few moments. When he finally had the wherewithal to drag himself to the corner, he probed at a hole in his lip with his tongue. Fans believed that Mankind was smiling and murmured in a disturbed fashion.

