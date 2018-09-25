5 of the most Overrated wrestlers, and 5 of the most underrated

Every wrestling fan has their opinion over who 'deserves' to be champion. This is true of all sports. But while football and basketball fans can point to charts, stats, and wins as a form of objective measurement, in pro wrestling the definition is usually quite subjective.

This is because of the entertainment aspect of the Sports Entertainment equation. It's not enough to be able to perform well in the ring, though that is quite important. A wrestler today must be able to speak well to press, fans, and maintain a good profile on social media.

Sometimes fans and critics scratch their heads when a particular talent isn't pushed in equivalence with their ability. Likewise, sometimes a wrestler will spend years at the top of the card without really being all that interesting.

Here is an entirely subjective list and my personal opinion of five overrated wrestlers, and five that are underrated:

Overrated: Jeff Jarrett

His father was a successful wrestling promoter, and naturally, this opened a lot of doors for him in the industry. Which is a good thing, because Jeff Jarrett is, at best, an utterly average performer.

His technical ability barely passes muster, his promos are carbon copies of each other, and he often comes across as a cartoon villain reading scripted lines. Despite this, Jarrett has held the IC title multiple times in WWE and even wore the WCW world title around his waist. Most recently, the TNA founder earned Hall of Fame recognition by the WWE.

Jarrett isn't a terrible wrestler, but he's terribly mediocre for all the success he's enjoyed.

