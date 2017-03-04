Impact Wrestling (TNA) Spoilers: Updates on TNA World Heavyweight and Tag Team Championships

What is Impact doing with their championships?

Update on TNA World Heavyweight Championship and Tag Team Championships

What’s the news?

According to a report from WrestlingInc, there is some interesting new information regarding the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, as well as the TNA Tag Team Championships.

In case you didn’t know...

Alberto De Patron – formerly known as Alberto Del Rio – won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at the tapings that happened Thursday night, although in controversial fashion.

The Broken Hardys were the most recent TNA Tag Team Champions, but they were forced to vacate the belts when they turned down new contracts with the company. The Hardys offered to drop the belts on Impact television, but the company refused.

The heart of the matter

First of all, the TNA World Heavyweight Championship was officially vacated at tonight’s television tapings due to the controversial circumstances under which Alberto De Patron became the new champion.

It was announced at the television tapings that happened Friday night that the championship was stripped from Alberto and returned to the man that he had won the championship from, Bobby Lashley.

Later on in the tapings, Alberto and Ethan Carter III had a match to determine the new Number One Contender for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Alberto de Patron won that match via submission.

Regarding the TNA Tag Team Championships, it was announced by Bruce Prichard that the vacant titles would be up for grabs in a four-team tournament. Prichard stated that the tournament would be in two weeks, and that segment is currently scheduled to air on the March 16th episode.

Therefore, the tournament will take place on the March 30th episode. The teams vying to be the new champions are The Decay, Reno Scum, Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. and the returning team of LAX.

The new LAX – which stands for Latin American Xchange (if you aren’t familiar with the group) is comprised of Homicide and Angel Rose with Konnan as their mouthpiece. The tournament will also have a tag team from the independent wrestling scene named EYFBO, which is made up of Mike Draztik and Angel Ortiz.

What’s next?

Impact Wrestling is taping more shows over the next two days. It will be interesting to see what direction the titles take from here on.

Sportskeeda’s take

Impact Wrestling probably shouldn’t have had the initial Lashley vs. Patron match end in the fashion that it did, as it isn’t a great look for the new booking regime to start out with a “Dusty finish,” for their first big World Championship match.

However, the good thing coming out of this is that EC3 has a chance to work with another ring veteran in Patron and we imagine that match will be entertaining at the very least.

We’re also glad that they addressed the Tag Team Championship situation and have come up with what seems to be a remedy to the issue.

The tournament should produce some interesting matches, and we expect LAX to take the titles in order to establish themselves to fans who don’t know about them from their previous run with the company.

