+1 Speed Prison Escape: A beginner's guide

+1 Speed Prison Escape is an incremental simulation developed by Apparently Runners. In this Roblox experience, you need to train to escape a prison. The title features various obstacles like guards, sharks, hurdles, and more, engaging players in a fun experience.

Here is a comprehensive guide to playing +1 Speed Prison Escape, covering gameplay mechanics and features to help you get the most out of your playthrough.

Getting started in +1 Speed Prison Escape: An overview

By running in the prison, players can obtain exp and coins (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting +1 Speed Prison Escape, you will land in the lobby that doubles as the main map. You have one ultimate goal in this game: train hard and escape as far as you can to earn rewards like XP and cash. It is worth noting that in order to rank in the leadership, you have to be the highest in terms of coins, speed, and stamina.

There are two types of training that you go through: speed and stamina. Stamina determines the amount of energy you have. In short, the more stamina you have, the farther you will run. Training speed, well, it simply makes you fast. The more training you'll do on the treadmill, the faster you'll run.

Gameplay elements of +1 Speed Prison Escape

Pets give you boosts in the game (Image via Roblox)

Here's a look at the key gameplay elements of +1 Speed Prison Escape:

Upgrades : In order to run faster and longer, you can upgrade stamina and speed levels in the game. Each level up costs a certain amount of cash, multiplying traits, and boosts.

: In order to run faster and longer, you can upgrade stamina and speed levels in the game. Each level up costs a certain amount of cash, multiplying traits, and boosts. Pets : You can equip pets in this title. Pets help you by increasing your speed. There are five tiers of pets in this game: common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary. It is worth noting that a total of three pets can be equipped.

: You can equip pets in this title. Pets help you by increasing your speed. There are five tiers of pets in this game: common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary. It is worth noting that a total of three pets can be equipped. Rebirth : You can use Rebirth as a second upgrade in the game. By using rebirths, you can increase your energy and running stats significantly. You must keep in mind that every rebirth will reset your energy and speed stats to zero.

: You can use Rebirth as a second upgrade in the game. By using rebirths, you can increase your energy and running stats significantly. You must keep in mind that every rebirth will reset your energy and speed stats to zero. Worlds : There are a total of four prisons in this Roblox experience: Alaca-Rizz Prison, Gator State Prison, Guantinymo Prison, and the Gulag. Each world features different challenges, and they are longer and harder than the previous ones. You can unlock new worlds by completing the current world and then using cash to access the new world.

: There are a total of four prisons in this Roblox experience: Alaca-Rizz Prison, Gator State Prison, Guantinymo Prison, and the Gulag. Each world features different challenges, and they are longer and harder than the previous ones. You can unlock new worlds by completing the current world and then using cash to access the new world. Modes: With three different modes, this title provides diverse maps and challenges. They are Prison, Challenges, and Events. In Prison, you can play the classic mode of the game with the same old map and features. But Challenges and Events give access to new worlds, themes, and features that are not only fun but also intense.

FAQs on +1 Speed Prison Escape

How many worlds are there in this title?

There are a total of four worlds in this game.

How to use rebirth in the game?

To use rebirth, find the option with the same name on the left side of the screen and select the trait that you want to upgrade.

How many modes are there in this title?

There are three different modes in this map: Prison, Challenges, and Events.

