5 best horror games to play in Roblox: December 2023

Roblox offers a variety of titles across a multitude of genres, including role-playing titles, adventure games, simulations, competitive multiplayer experiences, and more. As such, this platform appeals to a broad range of players with diverse interests. Whether gamers like relentless action, socializing, or horror, Roblox has something to fit everybody's interests.

For those looking to explore deep and dark dungeons for jumpscares, the platform offers a wide selection of scary games. These titles can feature haunted mansions, eerie forests, survival-horror scenarios, and more. The majority of Roblox's horror games are made with inclusivity in mind, so they appeal to a broad demographic that includes younger gamers as well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The horror games to play on Roblox for maximum thrill

1) Survive the Killer!

Genre: Horror, thriller

In the gripping multiplayer horror title Survive the Killer! on Roblox, some gamers are innocent survivors attempting to flee a player-controlled murderer armed with a lethal weapon. To accomplish a variety of goals and avoid the killer's unrelenting pursuit, the survivors must cooperate with each other.

Survive the Killer! offers a thrilling experience that keeps players on the edge of their seats with its dramatic locations and aggressive gameplay. The formula for success in the game is a mix of strategy and proper cooperation among allies.

2) The Mimic

Genre: Horror, adventure

Roblox The Mimic offers a spine-tingling experience and is an adventure game with a horror theme. It is set in a mysterious setting and revolves around The Mimic, an enigmatic figure. While navigating through gloomy and dark environments, players must solve riddles and overcome unforeseen obstacles.

To create an immersive horror experience, the game expertly combines jump scares, unsettling sound effects, and an engrossing plot. For those who are brave enough to explore its ghostly realm, The Mimic offers a psychological thrill that sets it apart from other games.

3) DOORS

Genre: Puzzle, adventure

Roblox DOORS provides a distinctive and inventive approach to solving puzzles. In order to go on through the next door, players must overcome a variety of challenges presented in each area. The game constantly has the avatar being chased by terrifying characters who push them off the building, which adds to the thrill. Sometimes, these characters appear suddenly and perform jumpscares.

DOORS is unique in that it offers a variety of gaming options and the thrill of discovering new regions using clever strategies. This Roblox game may appeal to players who like brainteasers and exploration with a blend of simplicity.

4) Breaking Point

Genre: Shooter, social

In the stressful and suspenseful setting of the social deduction game Breaking Point, players are placed in a dark room. They assume randomly assigned roles as the killer, the sheriff, or the innocents in this basic arena. The goal is simple: Before everyone is eliminated by the murderer, the Innocents must locate and vote them out.

The problem lies in the Killer's ability to trick others while staying hidden, which is terrifying since they can be shot anytime. While there are no NPCs jumping out suddenly in this title, the anticipation of what's going to happen next keeps everyone on their toes. This makes Breaking Point a fascinating title that necessitates reasoning and friendly interaction with its rapid rounds and unpredictable outcomes.

5) Piggy

Genre: Adventure, horror

Piggy is a well-liked Roblox game that mixes strategy and horror themes. Players must cooperate with one another to solve puzzles on a variety of maps to escape being discovered by the frightening Piggy figure with a bat.

To keep the gameplay interesting and engaging, new challenges and areas are added as the rounds go on. This game's inventive level design, variety of playing options, and strategic balance between survivors and the ferocious Piggy have all contributed to its broader appeal.

The key to this game's success is its capacity to offer users of all ages on the Roblox platform an engaging and dynamic experience.