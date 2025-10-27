All 99 Nights in the Forest potion ingredients and how to get them

Potion-making has made a significant change to the 99 Nights in the Forest experience. This limited-time mechanic lets players dive into wilderness witchcraft by gathering different ingredients from the forest and putting them into the cauldron. However, the potions you obtain are random, with some having beneficial and others having adverse effects.

You won't know a potion's effects unless you consume it. Learn more about the high-risk, high-reward mechanic in this comprehensive guide.

List of all 99 Nights in the Forest potion ingredients

All potion ingredients in the game (Image via Roblox)

Ingredients for brewing potions can be classified into 'common' and 'rare' categories. The common ingredients are usually obtained by hunting animals and fishing. On the other hand, the rare ingredients require much exploration from your part, since you will need to explore caves and other dangerous parts of the forest.

Here's how you can get the common potion ingredients:

Morsel : Dropped by a bunny, wolf, alpha wolf, polar bear, bear, arctic fox, scorpion, and frog when they are killed.

: Dropped by a bunny, wolf, alpha wolf, polar bear, bear, arctic fox, scorpion, and frog when they are killed. Bunny Foot : 1 in 6 chance to drop from a bunny.

: 1 in 6 chance to drop from a bunny. Coal : Can be found all over the map, especially near trump stumps.

: Can be found all over the map, especially near trump stumps. Mackerel : Fish in the ponds with a Fishing Rod until you get the ingredient.

: Fish in the ponds with a Fishing Rod until you get the ingredient. Steak : Dropped by a wolf, alpha wolf, bear, polar bear, mammoth, and hellephant when killed.

: Dropped by a wolf, alpha wolf, bear, polar bear, mammoth, and hellephant when killed. Berry: Pick them from the berry bushes.

The rare ingredients and their locations are as follows:

Dripleaf : Dripleaf plants appear near ponds, most commonly when the Campfire is at Level 3 or above.

: Dripleaf plants appear near ponds, most commonly when the Campfire is at Level 3 or above. Moonflower : Pick them at night time. It can be found anywhere on the map, and is recognizable by its bright light

: Pick them at night time. It can be found anywhere on the map, and is recognizable by its bright light Stareweed : Harvest it after pointing your Flashlight towards it for a few seconds. Its eyes will widen, signalling that it is ready to be collected.

: Harvest it after pointing your Flashlight towards it for a few seconds. Its eyes will widen, signalling that it is ready to be collected. Cavevine : This can only be found underground. So, search for it in the Missing Kids' caves or in any mineshafts.

: This can only be found underground. So, search for it in the Missing Kids' caves or in any mineshafts. Mandrake Plant: Pluck this giant blue flower after finding it near the Trick or Treat houses.

If you want to view the ingredients while playing the game, interact with the book next to the cauldron.

How to make potions in 99 Nights in the Forest

The potion-making cauldron (Image via Roblox)

Potions can be crafted by utilizing the cauldron in 99 Nights in the Forest. This structure is located next to the Crafting Bench, and although it isn't initially in the safety circle, the Deer monster cannot attack you while you're using it.

On top of the cauldron, you'll see the ingredients required for making a potion. Gather them from the forest and then drop them into the cauldron. Once all the ingredients are deposited, you'll get a random potion as well as some Candies.

Candies obtained from the cauldron can be spent in the Halloween Shop. The shop's highlight is Trick or Treater, a limited-time Class in 99 Nights in the Forest.

All potion effects in 99 Nights in the Forest

Cover art of the game (Image via Roblox)

A potion's effect can be advantageous or disadvantageous. Here is a complete list of good potion effects in 99 Nights in the Forest.

You have no hunger loss for a few seconds.

You regenerate health till the potion's effect expires.

You get a temporary speed boost.

You get five Mossy Coins. Use them to buy items from the Furniture Trader.

Listed below are the bad potion effects:

You receive a pumpkin mask that obstructs your vision.

You automatically drop all items in your Sack.

A chain ball is attached to your leg for a certain time.

You get transformed into a frog and eventually get flung away.

A speed debuff is applied for a few seconds.

You get flung away a short distance.

Also check: Roblox Halloween Spotlight 99 Nights in the Forest guide

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What happens if I step inside the cauldron?

You get poison damage if you step into the cauldron.

Where is Stareweed?

This plant could be anywhere in the forest. Don't forget to use a Flashlight to obtain it.

How many Candies are rewarded for potion making?

You get a minimum of five Candies for making a potion.

