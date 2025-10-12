Animal Training: A beginner's guide

Animal Training is a fun racing simulation developed by Animal Run Club. It involves you roleplaying as animals. As animals, you must train yourself on treadmills. With a diverse variety of animals and pets, this Roblox title provides a fun experience as you prepare for races.
This article will provide a comprehensive guide to Animal Training, covering its features and elements, helping you with your gameplay.
Getting started in Animal Training: An overview
Upon starting the game, you land in the lobby that doubles as the main map. In this title, you role-play as animals and train vigorously to race and earn trophies. The ultimate goal of this game is to train as hard as you can and have the most power and rebirths. The leadership in this game is based on the number of wins, rebirths, and the total power you have acquired.
Power is an important element as you have to train to increase it. By upgrading power, you can unlock new treadmills and run faster. After you have trained your animal, run on the race tracks to earn trophies. The more power an animal has, the faster and farther it will travel. You can earn up to a maximum of 30,000 trophies in one go, after which you have to start the race over again.
Also read: Grow a Hack Empire: A beginner's guide
Gameplay elements of Animal Training
Here are the key gameplay elements of Animal Training:
- Trails: Trails are accessories that increase your acceleration and win percentage. Trails have to be purchased using trophies. There are a total of 34 trails in the game, out of which the first four have to be bought using Robux.
- Treadmill: The treadmill is an important element in this game since it is directly related to power. The treadmill is used for training to potentially increase power. There are seven types of treadmills in this game, and all must be unlocked by earning power.
- Pets: Pets must be equipped to progress in the game since they provide a significant power boost. Pets can be unlocked after hatching eggs and can be found on the left side of the island.
- Trophies: Trophies are the second most important element of the game, beside power. It acts as a currency in this game. You can buy almost everything with trophies, including pets, animals, trails, among others.
Check out: Climb and Jump Tower: A beginner's guide
FAQs on Animal Training
Which is the best animal in the game?
The Orca is the best animal in the game with 550% wins, 100% luck, and 1900% acceleration.
How to get the Panda in Animal Training
The panda can be obtained after logging in to the game for a week.
How to unlock the Carrot fruit in Animal Training
The Carrot fruit unlocks on its own after the fifth rebirth.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025