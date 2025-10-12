Animal Training: A beginner's guide

Animal Training is a fun racing simulation developed by Animal Run Club. It involves you roleplaying as animals. As animals, you must train yourself on treadmills. With a diverse variety of animals and pets, this Roblox title provides a fun experience as you prepare for races.

Ad

This article will provide a comprehensive guide to Animal Training, covering its features and elements, helping you with your gameplay.

Getting started in Animal Training: An overview

Animals can continue to earn money while offline (Image via Roblox)

Upon starting the game, you land in the lobby that doubles as the main map. In this title, you role-play as animals and train vigorously to race and earn trophies. The ultimate goal of this game is to train as hard as you can and have the most power and rebirths. The leadership in this game is based on the number of wins, rebirths, and the total power you have acquired.

Ad

Trending

Power is an important element as you have to train to increase it. By upgrading power, you can unlock new treadmills and run faster. After you have trained your animal, run on the race tracks to earn trophies. The more power an animal has, the faster and farther it will travel. You can earn up to a maximum of 30,000 trophies in one go, after which you have to start the race over again.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Hack Empire: A beginner's guide

Gameplay elements of Animal Training

Currently, this game features two worlds for players (Image via Roblox)

Here are the key gameplay elements of Animal Training:

Ad

Trails: Trails are accessories that increase your acceleration and win percentage. Trails have to be purchased using trophies. There are a total of 34 trails in the game, out of which the first four have to be bought using Robux.

Trails are accessories that increase your acceleration and win percentage. Trails have to be purchased using trophies. There are a total of 34 trails in the game, out of which the first four have to be bought using Robux. Treadmill: The treadmill is an important element in this game since it is directly related to power. The treadmill is used for training to potentially increase power. There are seven types of treadmills in this game, and all must be unlocked by earning power.

The treadmill is an important element in this game since it is directly related to power. The treadmill is used for training to potentially increase power. There are seven types of treadmills in this game, and all must be unlocked by earning power. Pets: Pets must be equipped to progress in the game since they provide a significant power boost. Pets can be unlocked after hatching eggs and can be found on the left side of the island.

Pets must be equipped to progress in the game since they provide a significant power boost. Pets can be unlocked after hatching eggs and can be found on the left side of the island. Trophies: Trophies are the second most important element of the game, beside power. It acts as a currency in this game. You can buy almost everything with trophies, including pets, animals, trails, among others.

Ad

Check out: Climb and Jump Tower: A beginner's guide

FAQs on Animal Training

Which is the best animal in the game?

The Orca is the best animal in the game with 550% wins, 100% luck, and 1900% acceleration.

How to get the Panda in Animal Training

The panda can be obtained after logging in to the game for a week.

How to unlock the Carrot fruit in Animal Training

The Carrot fruit unlocks on its own after the fifth rebirth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox content analyst at Sportskeeda, where he combines creativity, research, and writing to deliver engaging and insightful game reviews. His role centers on exploring the vast world of Roblox and translating gameplay experiences into reviews that help players discover new favorites.



Backed by over five years of professional writing experience, Sayandeep began his career at The Telegraph, one of India’s leading newspapers. There, he developed his strengths in storytelling, editing, and content creation. He later transitioned into digital media, spending more than a year in content creation and editing, where he expanded his expertise in connecting with online audiences.



Beyond work, Sayandeep enjoys reading books, directing films and is always in pursuit of knowledge. With a creative spirit and a natural inclination for leadership, he brings originality and vision to everything he does. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025