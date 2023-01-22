Roblox Anime Combat Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Coins, Boost, and more 

Roblox Combat Simulator is based on a variety of famous anime franchises. Players can play as their favorite anime characters in an action-packed map of the Anime Combat Simulator.
To thrive in an Anime Combat Simulator, players must become elite fighters. They must also earn Coins (in-game resources) to enhance their fighting equipment. Most newbies will struggle to earn Coins as they won't be able to defeat stronger opponents. This is when they must consider redeeming the codes provided in this article.
These codes offer free Yen, Coins, and boosters that can help new players become powerful on the server. Interested readers can learn more about the active codes by scrolling down.
Active and Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator
The following are the active codes:
- 3000SubsTwitter – Redeem code for free rewards (NEW)
- RAGNAROK_UPDATE – Redeem code for free rewards (NEW)
- GROUP_80K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for free rewards
- GROUP_65K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for free rewards
- UPDATE_NARUTO_SHIPPUDEN – Redeem code for free rewards
- GROUP_55K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 55,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost
- 12K_LIKES – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minute Luck, Coin, and Power Boost
- GROUP_50K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost
- NARUTO_UPDATE – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 60 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost
- GROUP_45K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 45,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost
- GROUP_35K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 35,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost
- 10k_likes – Redeem code for 10,000 Coins & 30 Minute Boosts
- 8k_likes – Redeem code for a 1 Hour Luck Boost
- LelyGamer – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost
- BolinhoBlox – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost
- OpenSamu – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost
- Xou – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost
- MedTw – Redeem code for Yen & Coin Boost
- 5k_likes – Redeem code for Yen & Power Boost
- TigreTV – Redeem code for 1,000 Yen & a 20 Minute Coin Boost
- JeffBlox – Redeem code for 1,000 Yen & a 20 Minute Coin Boost
- UP_LIKES – Redeem code for 5,000 Yen & a 2 Hour Luck Boost
- 1K_LIKES – Redeem code for 50,000 Yen
Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator
Fortunately, only one code has been rendered inactive in Anime Combat Simulator. Players will receive new codes, especially during in-game special events, milestones, and patch updates.
- 1K_LIKES - Redeem code for 50,000 Coins
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator?
Players can quickly redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator. They must follow the simple steps mentioned below to claim the free rewards within a matter of minutes:
- Launch the game and enter the server
- Once inside the game's server, select the up arrow button on the screen's left-hand side.
- Press the Bell button to open the code redemption box
- A new UI titled "Codes" will pop up on the screen
- Players can now copy the desired code from our list and paste it into the text box that states "INSERT CODE HERE."
- Make sure to hit the Enter button on your keyboard to redeem the codes immediately.
Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive. Hence players are advised to copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure. This method is not only fast but also eliminates typographical mistakes.