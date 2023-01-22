Roblox Anime Combat Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Coins, Boost, and more 

Roblox Combat Simulator is based on a variety of famous anime franchises. Players can play as their favorite anime characters in an action-packed map of the Anime Combat Simulator.

To thrive in an Anime Combat Simulator, players must become elite fighters. They must also earn Coins (in-game resources) to enhance their fighting equipment. Most newbies will struggle to earn Coins as they won't be able to defeat stronger opponents. This is when they must consider redeeming the codes provided in this article.

These codes offer free Yen, Coins, and boosters that can help new players become powerful on the server. Interested readers can learn more about the active codes by scrolling down.

Active and Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator

The following are the active codes:

3000SubsTwitter – Redeem code for free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem code for free rewards (NEW) RAGNAROK_UPDATE – Redeem code for free rewards (NEW)

– Redeem code for free rewards (NEW) GROUP_80K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards GROUP_65K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards UPDATE_NARUTO_SHIPPUDEN – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards GROUP_55K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 55,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 55,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost 12K_LIKES – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minute Luck, Coin, and Power Boost

– Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minute Luck, Coin, and Power Boost GROUP_50K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 45 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost NARUTO_UPDATE – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 60 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 50,000 Coins, 60 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost GROUP_45K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 45,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 45,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost GROUP_35K_MEMBERS – Redeem code for 35,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost

– Redeem code for 35,000 Coins, 35 Minutes of Luck, Coin, & Power Boost 10k_likes – Redeem code for 10,000 Coins & 30 Minute Boosts

– Redeem code for 10,000 Coins & 30 Minute Boosts 8k_likes – Redeem code for a 1 Hour Luck Boost

– Redeem code for a 1 Hour Luck Boost LelyGamer – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost BolinhoBlox – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost OpenSamu – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost Xou – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins & 20 Minute Luck Boost MedTw – Redeem code for Yen & Coin Boost

– Redeem code for Yen & Coin Boost 5k_likes – Redeem code for Yen & Power Boost

– Redeem code for Yen & Power Boost TigreTV – Redeem code for 1,000 Yen & a 20 Minute Coin Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Yen & a 20 Minute Coin Boost JeffBlox – Redeem code for 1,000 Yen & a 20 Minute Coin Boost

– Redeem code for 1,000 Yen & a 20 Minute Coin Boost UP_LIKES – Redeem code for 5,000 Yen & a 2 Hour Luck Boost

– Redeem code for 5,000 Yen & a 2 Hour Luck Boost 1K_LIKES – Redeem code for 50,000 Yen

Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator

Fortunately, only one code has been rendered inactive in Anime Combat Simulator. Players will receive new codes, especially during in-game special events, milestones, and patch updates.

1K_LIKES - Redeem code for 50,000 Coins

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator?

Players can quickly redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Combat Simulator. They must follow the simple steps mentioned below to claim the free rewards within a matter of minutes:

Launch the game and enter the server

Once inside the game's server, select the up arrow button on the screen's left-hand side.

Press the Bell button to open the code redemption box

A new UI titled "Codes" will pop up on the screen

Players can now copy the desired code from our list and paste it into the text box that states "INSERT CODE HERE."

Make sure to hit the Enter button on your keyboard to redeem the codes immediately.

Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive. Hence players are advised to copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure. This method is not only fast but also eliminates typographical mistakes.

