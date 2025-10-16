Anime Crusaders Update 1.5 patch notes

Anime Crusaders is a tower defense Roblox experience developed by 32x. It allows players to deploy their favorite anime characters onto a battlefield and fight waves of enemies. On October 14, 2025, the game received Update 1.5, which introduced new features, characters, and an exciting game mode.

This guide walks you through everything new included in Update 1.5.

What's new in Anime Crusaders Update 1.5?

Unlocking Reijin (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the changes introduced by Anime Crusaders Update 1.5:

New Units and Evolutions

Reijin (Banner Unit + Evolution)

(Banner Unit + Evolution) Psycho (Banner Unit + Evolution)

(Banner Unit + Evolution) Golden Spirit (Banner Unit + Evolution)

(Banner Unit + Evolution) Claw (Banner Unit + Evolution)

(Banner Unit + Evolution) Edwao (Battlepass Exclusive)

(Battlepass Exclusive) Alfonz (Battlepass Exclusive)

New features and content

New Event: Spirit Invasion is a limited-time event introducing new enemies, themed missions, and limited-time rewards.

Spirit Invasion is a limited-time event introducing new enemies, themed missions, and limited-time rewards. New game mode: Spirit Invasion is a wave-form game mode rewarding players with event-exclusive currency.

Spirit Invasion is a wave-form game mode rewarding players with event-exclusive currency. New limited shop : New bundles and items can be bought from the new limited shop.

: New bundles and items can be bought from the new limited shop. New battlepass: Stone Hunt is a new battlepass that includes two new units, Edwao and Alfonz, with two new skins.

Stone Hunt is a new battlepass that includes two new units, Edwao and Alfonz, with two new skins. New cutscene: New cutscenes have been added for the new characters to enhance your gameplay.

New cutscenes have been added for the new characters to enhance your gameplay. Bundle refresh: The bundles already present in the game have been updated with new ones.

Balance changes

Reduced base damage and cooldown for Shadow Slayer and Rage Flame.

Increased ability damage and energy multipliers for beginner units.

Boss AI improved to react faster.

QOL changes

Performance optimization : Reduced lag spikes during high-wave battles with shorter lobby loading times.

: Reduced lag spikes during high-wave battles with shorter lobby loading times. UI enhancements: Better layout for the unit upgrade and evolution menu

Better layout for the unit upgrade and evolution menu Banner preview: Clear drop rates and rarity icons

Clear drop rates and rarity icons New visual effects: Skills now have enhanced particle animations.

Skills now have enhanced particle animations. Device optimization: Better experience on mobile devices

Better experience on mobile devices Leaderboard refresh: Seasonal leaderboards will display updated player ranks and Spirit Invasion progress.

Codes

Update 1.5: 10 Rrs, 500 Gems, 3 Stat Cubes, 3 Perfect Stat Cubes, and 150 Mob Tokens on Level 15

10 Rrs, 500 Gems, 3 Stat Cubes, 3 Perfect Stat Cubes, and 150 Mob Tokens on Level 15 Update1.5Delay : 40 Rrs, 1000 Gems on Level 25

: 40 Rrs, 1000 Gems on Level 25 SpiritInvasion : 10 Rrs, 500 Gems, 150 Mob Tokens on Level 10

: 10 Rrs, 500 Gems, 150 Mob Tokens on Level 10 250KLikes: 15 Rrs, 1000 Gems on Level 15

What is the Spirit Invasion event in Anime Crusaders?

Buffs during the raid (Image via Roblox)

Spirit Invasion is a new dungeon that players can access by entering Season City. Here, they must use their best units to eliminate enemies. There are a total of 30 enemy waves, which will reward tokens and experience points when cleared.

As players progress through these enemy waves, they will be presented with three card options, each offering a unique buff. Choosing one grants a permanent effect that lasts for the remainder of the battle.

FAQs for Anime Crusaders

What is the Spirit Invasion event in Update 1.5?

Spirit Invasion is a limited-time event, introducing new enemies, invasion missions, and unique spirit bosses.

How many new units were added in this update of Anime Crusaders?

Six new units have been added to the game with Update 1.5: Reijin, Psycho, Golden Spirit, Claw, Edwao, and Alfonz.

Which units are exclusive to the Battlepass in Anime Crusaders?

The Battlepass-exclusive units in Update 1.5 are Edwao and Alfonz.

