Anime Raid codes (October 2025)

By Sayandeep Das
Modified Oct 18, 2025 08:24 GMT
Anime Raid codes help players acquire resources without spending Robux or grinding (Image via Roblox)
Anime Raid codes provide players with numerous in-game resources for free, such as coins and gems, helping them avoid hours of grinding and hustle. Coins can be used to purchase items from the store. Gems come in handy during summons, where you can spin the gacha for rare units that fight for you.

Anime Raid allows players to roleplay as their favorite anime characters and fight powerful enemies from the same medium. With five worlds inspired by anime, this Roblox experience promises fun and thrills to combat enthusiasts.

This article lists all the active Anime Raid codes in October 2025 and explains how to redeem them.

Active Anime Raid codes

There are various active codes for Anime Raid (Image via Roblox)
Here are all the active Anime Raid codes:

THANKFOR5KCCU20K Coins, 3K Gems, x30 Enchant crystal, x30 Talent Crystal, x30 Super Talent Crystal
BLEACHUPDATE10K Coins, 2K Gems, x30 Enchant Crystal
1MVISITE2K Gems, x20 Enchant Crystal, x30 Super Talent Crystal
OPCODEISHERE30K Coins, 5K Gems, x100 Enchant Crystal, x70 Super Talent Crystal
SORRYFORBUGGING1K Gems, x2 Luck
Inactive Anime Raid codes

Here are all the inactive codes in Anime Raid:

CodesRewards
ROLLS3K Gems
ENCANTCRYSTALx30 Enchant Crystal
TALENTCRYSTAL x50 Super Talent Crystal
How to redeem Anime Raid codes

The code box is at the bottom of the Setting box (Image via Roblox)
Follow these steps to redeem active codes in-game:

  • Once you spawn in Anime Raid, look for the settings icon at the bottom-left side of your screen.
  • Click on it, and the settings will pop up on the screen.
  • Scroll down to find the code box at the bottom.
  • Copy any active code and paste it into the box.
  • Hit the enter button to redeem the code.

Anime Raid code importance and usage

Players can use the gems to unlock new units from summoning (Image via Roblox)
Upon redeeming the latest codes, you will receive rewards like coins, gems, and Crystals. You can use coins to buy various items from the store, like Exp, materials, and crystals. Gems can be used for summoning units. You can easily summon legendary, mysterious, and immortal units with them.

Crystals help upgrade units. With the help of the Enchant Crystal, you can enchant your units to have rarer traits. The Super Talent Crystal and Talent Crystal help you roll a tier of talent that ranks from E to SS.

Anime Raid code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The &quot;Invalid Code&quot; error message (Image via Roblox)
The "Invalid Code" error message will appear when you try to redeem an inactive code or enter the same one twice. It will also pop up when you enter an invalid code or one with a typo.

Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive, so avoid extra spaces and double-check the entered code before hitting Enter.

Where to find new Anime Raid codes

Join Anime Raid’s official Discord account to get the game's latest codes, announcements, patch notes, and sneak peeks. You can also keep tabs on this page, as it will be regularly updated once new codes drop.

FAQs on Anime Raid codes

What are the latest codes in Anime Raid?

THANKFOR5KCCU, BLEACHUPDATE, 1MVISITE, OPCODEISHERE, and SORRYFORBUGGING are the latest active codes in Anime Raid.

What does the code THANKFOR5KCCU do?

THANKFOR5KCCU provides players with 20K coins, 3K gems, x30 Enchant Crystals, x30 Talent Crystals, x30 Super Talent Crystals.

When do the codes expire?

Codes in Anime Raid will expire when new ones drop in.

About the author
Sayandeep Das

Sayandeep Das

Sayandeep Das is a Roblox content analyst at Sportskeeda, where he combines creativity, research, and writing to deliver engaging and insightful game reviews. His role centers on exploring the vast world of Roblox and translating gameplay experiences into reviews that help players discover new favorites.

Backed by over five years of professional writing experience, Sayandeep began his career at The Telegraph, one of India’s leading newspapers. There, he developed his strengths in storytelling, editing, and content creation. He later transitioned into digital media, spending more than a year in content creation and editing, where he expanded his expertise in connecting with online audiences.

Beyond work, Sayandeep enjoys reading books, directing films and is always in pursuit of knowledge. With a creative spirit and a natural inclination for leadership, he brings originality and vision to everything he does.

