Anime Raid codes (October 2025)

Anime Raid codes provide players with numerous in-game resources for free, such as coins and gems, helping them avoid hours of grinding and hustle. Coins can be used to purchase items from the store. Gems come in handy during summons, where you can spin the gacha for rare units that fight for you.
Anime Raid allows players to roleplay as their favorite anime characters and fight powerful enemies from the same medium. With five worlds inspired by anime, this Roblox experience promises fun and thrills to combat enthusiasts.
This article lists all the active Anime Raid codes in October 2025 and explains how to redeem them.
Active Anime Raid codes
Here are all the active Anime Raid codes:
Inactive Anime Raid codes
Here are all the inactive codes in Anime Raid:
How to redeem Anime Raid codes
Follow these steps to redeem active codes in-game:
- Once you spawn in Anime Raid, look for the settings icon at the bottom-left side of your screen.
- Click on it, and the settings will pop up on the screen.
- Scroll down to find the code box at the bottom.
- Copy any active code and paste it into the box.
- Hit the enter button to redeem the code.
Anime Raid code importance and usage
Upon redeeming the latest codes, you will receive rewards like coins, gems, and Crystals. You can use coins to buy various items from the store, like Exp, materials, and crystals. Gems can be used for summoning units. You can easily summon legendary, mysterious, and immortal units with them.
Crystals help upgrade units. With the help of the Enchant Crystal, you can enchant your units to have rarer traits. The Super Talent Crystal and Talent Crystal help you roll a tier of talent that ranks from E to SS.
Anime Raid code troubleshooting [How to fix]
The "Invalid Code" error message will appear when you try to redeem an inactive code or enter the same one twice. It will also pop up when you enter an invalid code or one with a typo.
Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive, so avoid extra spaces and double-check the entered code before hitting Enter.
Where to find new Anime Raid codes
Join Anime Raid’s official Discord account to get the game's latest codes, announcements, patch notes, and sneak peeks. You can also keep tabs on this page, as it will be regularly updated once new codes drop.
FAQs on Anime Raid codes
What are the latest codes in Anime Raid?
THANKFOR5KCCU, BLEACHUPDATE, 1MVISITE, OPCODEISHERE, and SORRYFORBUGGING are the latest active codes in Anime Raid.
What does the code THANKFOR5KCCU do?
THANKFOR5KCCU provides players with 20K coins, 3K gems, x30 Enchant Crystals, x30 Talent Crystals, x30 Super Talent Crystals.
When do the codes expire?
Codes in Anime Raid will expire when new ones drop in.
