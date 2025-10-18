Anime Raid Enchant guide

Anime Raid is a fun roleplay combat simulation developed by New Anime TD. In this title, you can play as your favourite anime characters to defeat enemies. With five worlds, this Roblox experience engages players to play in the world of anime, featuring similar themes, enemies, and units.

Enchants are required to give a significant boost to units. Below is a comprehensive guide on Enchants in Anime Raid, with an overview of its features and elements, helping players enhance their gameplay.

What are Enchants in Anime Raid?

New Enchants will cover old ones (Image via Roblox)

In Anime Raid, Enchants play an important role. They are traits and boost tokens that can be equipped to units to make them stronger. To maximize enchants, players must use them on the correct units. Taking an example, if you choose an enchant whose traits are increased attack and critical on a unit that is meant for support, chances are that your enchant won't work to its full potential or won't work at all.

There are five tiers of Enchants in the game: Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mysterious, and Immortal. Currently, the game provides players with a total of 25 enchants. The Regulus is the best enchant in the game and falls under the Mysterious category.

Where to find Enchants in Anime Raid?

Use the teleport option to move to important parts of the lobby easily (Image via Roblox)

To perform enchantments for your units in Anime Raid, head to the portal named Training. The Enchant NPC will be present in the middle of the Training Portal. The Portal is located near the "Join Discord" NPC and beside the Story mode Portal. You will require Enchant Crystals to spin for enchantments. Enchant Crystals can be obtained from redeeming codes, playing challenges and story modes, and from the store.

Best Enchants from each tier in Anime Raid

There are a total of 25 enchants in the game (Image via Roblox)

In Anime Raid, players can spin for enchantments that enhance units' powers and abilities. There are a total of 25 enchants in the game. Players would need one Enchant Crystal for rolling an enchantment in the game. It must be noted that new enchants will cover original enchants. Moreover, unlocked enchants will automatically be skipped to replace new ones.

In the rare, epic, and legendary category, players have a wide variety of choices for enchants. There are no special enchants for the rare category.

In the rare tier, players have three types of enchants: Defense I, Health I, and Attack I. These are the most common in the game, where players have a drop chance of 15%. Each of these three enchants provides players with +5 defense, health, and attack. There are no special enchants for the rare category.

In the epic tier, players have four enchants, where Cool Down is the best, reducing a unit's ability cooldown by 5%. With a drop chance of 8.25%, players can easily obtain it within a few spins.

In the Legendary category, the Therapist enchant is the best. It provides players with a treatment efficiency of 20%. Players have a 2.67% chance of getting this in a spin.

The Saint is the best enchant of the Mysterious tier. With a drop chance of 0.7%, it provides players with a treatment efficiency of 50% and reduces the cooldown of abilities by 20%.

Currently, the Regulus is the best enchant in the game with a drop rate of 0.05%. It belongs to the Immortal tier and boosts all units' HP, Attack, and Defense by 30%.

FAQs on Anime Raid

What are the stats of the Regulus Enchant?

The Regulus enchant boosts all units' HP, Attack, and Defense by 30%.

How much does one enchant roll cost?

One enchant roll costs 1 Enchant Crystal.

How many enchants are there in the game?

Currently, there are 25 enchants in Anime Raid.

