Bee Swarm Simulator codes (January 2024): Rewards, how to use Bee Swarm Simulator codes 

Bee Swarm Simulator codes, when redeemed, reward you with free buffs, Honey, Tickets, and more. Newbies can quickly become expert beekeepers using the active codes featured in this article. These are quite simple to redeem and will help your avatar and Bees increase their overall efficiency.

Furthermore, you can use free resources acquired via codes to add the required Pollen equipment and upgrade your Bees to collect more Honey quickly. You can redeem codes like WeekExtension and DarzethDoodads to activate a variety of resource boosters.

Bookmark this page (Ctrl+D) to access the latest codes every month. We’ll keep updating this article whenever new codes are issued.

List of Bee Swarm Simulator codes for January 2024

Featured cover of Bee Swarm Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Many old Bee Swarm Simulator codes are still active and work as of January 14, 2024. Hence, you can take your time in redeeming them as they won't expire any time soon.

Active codes in Bee Swarm Simulator WeekExtension 5x Wealth Clock Buff, a Marshmallow Bee, 5x Robo Party Blessing, 3x Strawberry Field Boost, 3x Spider Field Boost, 3x Bamboo Field Boost, 10x Spider Field Winds, 10x Bamboo Field Winds, and 10x Strawberry Field Winds DemiDecade Boosts and Buffs DarzethDoodads 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Tropical Drink, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Stinger, 3 Tickets, 1 Red Balloon, 30 min Clover Field Code Buff, 30 min Coconut Field Code Buff ThnxCyasToyBox 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Smooth Dice, 1 Jelly Beans, 1 Micro-Converter, 1 Cloud Vial, 1 Whirligig, 10 Honeysuckles, 1 Pink Balloon, 3 Pumpkin Patch Boost, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff walmarttoys 1 Marshmallow Bee, 1 Field Dice, 3 Micro-Converters, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Winds, Super Smoothie, Wealth Clock FourYearFiesta Atomic Treat, Marshmallow Bee, Loaded Dice, Pink Balloon, White Balloon, Hard Wax, Tropical Drink, Neonberry, 4 Micro-converters, 4 Tickets, 4 Honeysuckles, 4 Strawberries, 4 Blueberries, 4 Pineapples, 4 Sunflower Seeds, 4 Bitterberries, 4 Moon Charms, 5x Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, 10x Precision 500mil Science Bear Morph, 2 Stump Field Boost, 1 Hour Conversion Boost, 5 Wealth Clock, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Field Dice, 3 Bamboo Field Boost PlushFriday Free rewards Roof 5 Tickets 38217 5 Tickets Cubly +1 Bumble Bee Jelly, +10 Bitterberries, +1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code Marshmallow 1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee SecretProfileCode Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff Sure Dandelion Field Boost (x3), 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey Teespring Bamboo Field Boost (x3), Bamboo Field Winds (x3), Marshmallow Bee Wax 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey Wink Dandelion Field Boost (×7), 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste+, Black Bear Morph Buzz 5,000 Honey Nectar 5,000 Honey Bopmaster 5 Tickets Cog 5 Tickets Connoisseur 5 Tickets Crawlers 5 Tickets CarmensAnDiego Redeem code for free rewards! Luther Redeem code for free rewards! Dysentery Redeem code for free rewards! Jumpstart Redeem code for free rewards! Troggles Redeem code for free rewards! 10mMembers Redeem for many free items [available for Bee Swarm Simulator Roblox group members] Banned Redeem code for Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff!

Inactive Bee Swarm Simulator codes

Unfortunately, a large number of old codes have expired over time. You can expect fresh codes to make their debut before or after special events, updates, and milestones. However, trying to redeem the ones mentioned below will only result in error.

Inactive codes in Bee Swarm Simulator SonyXbox 1.25x Pollen From Tools, 1.25x Pollen From Bees, 1.25x Event Bee Ability Pollen, 100 Convert Amount, +50% Capacity, +10% Nectar, +1% Critical Chance, +1% Super-Crit Chance 5Years Honeyday Event, Super Smoothie Buff, Wealth Clock x5, 5 Tickets, Neonberries, Micro-Converters, Smooth Dice, Marshmallow Bees WonkyFlop 5x Wealth Clock, 1 Super Smoothie, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 4x Mushroom Field Boost, 4x Blue Flower Field Boost, 10x Sunflower Field Winds, 10x Mushroom Field Winds, 10x Blue Flower Field Winds FourYearFiesta Atomic Treat, Marshmallow Bee, Loaded Dice, Pink Balloon, White Balloon, Hard Wax, Topical Drink, Neonberry, 4 Micro-converters, 4 Tickets, 4 Honeysuckles, 4 Strawberries, 4 Blueberries, 4 Pineapples, 4 Sunflower Seeds, 4 Bitterberries, 4 Moon Charms, 5x Wealth Clock, 4x Cactus Field Boost, 4x Sunflower Field Boost, 15x Cactus Field Winds, 15x Sunflower Field Winds, Super Smoothie, 10x Haste, 10x Red Boost, 10x White Boost, 10x Blue Boost, 10x Precision 500mil Science Bear Morph, 2 Stump Field Boost, 1 Hour Conversion Boost, 5 Wealth Clock, 5 Gumdrops, 5 Field Dice, 3 Bamboo Field Boost PeppermintReboot 5x Wealth Clock Boosts, 1 Loaded Dice, 4 Pepper Patch Boosts, 4 Stump Field Boosts, 4 Mountain Top Field Boosts, 4 Coconut Field Boosts, 4 Clover Field Boosts BFCM2022 1 Jellybean, Clover Field Buff 2Billion 2 Blueberries, Honeyday Event, 1 Ticket Planter, 1 Marshmallow Bee, Rose Field Code Buff, Pine Tree Forest Code Buff, Cactus Field Code Buff, Pumpkin Patch Code Buff, 15 Rose Field Winds, 15 Pine Tree Forest Winds, 15 Cactus Field Winds, 15 Pumpkin Patch Winds (Must be a member of Bee Swarm Simulator Group) frozenbugreboot 5 Wealth Clock Boosts, 1 Loaded Dice, 4 Pepper Patch Boosts, 4 Stump Field Boosts, 4 Mountain Top Field Boosts, 4 Coconut Field Boosts, 4 Clover Field Boosts 5MFavorites Two days of Double Pollen (Must be a member of Bee Swarm Simulator Club) Mocito100T Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity RedMarket Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost MondoOutage Many rewards Discord100k Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost (x3), Pine Tree Forest Boost (x3), Spider Field Boost (x3), 3x Jelly Beans, 3x Gumdrops, 3x Moon Charm, 3x Tickets RebootFriday Many rewards 3YearParty Lots of free stuff! WintersEnd Free stuff! (Must join group) BigBag Temporary Bag Capacity increase RebootXmas In-game rewards Buoyant +15 Blueberries, Blue Extract, Capacity Code, Blue Flower Field Boost, Blue Flower Field Capacity, Blue Flower Field Market Boost BlackFriday Free stuff! 5mMembers +5 Bitterberries, +5 Strawberries, +5 Blueberries, +5 Sunflower Seeds, +5 Pineapples, +5 Moon Charms, Rose Field Boost, Rose Field Capacity, Pine Tree Forest Boost, Pine Tree Forest Capacity, Science Bear Morph, Conversion Boost RebootPC Free stuff! BillionVisits 1 Atomic Treat, 10 Micro-Converters, Mountain Top Field Winds, Sunflower Field Winds, Honeyday Event Gumaden10T Pepper Patch Boost (x1), Pepper Patch Winds (x3), Coconut Field Boost (x1), Coconut Field Winds (x3), Blue Flower Field Boost (x2), Blue Flower Field Winds (x3), 1x Cloud Vial, 15x Pineapple SpaceReboot 10 Moon Charms, 5 Micro-Converters, Wealth Clock, Mountain Top Field Boost & Capacity, Dandelion Field Boost & Capacity FuzzyFarewell +3 Micro-Converters, +15 Pineapples, Sunflower Field Boost, Sunflower Field Capacity, Capacity Code BlackBearMythic Cactus Field Boost & Capacity, Clove Field Boost & Capacity, Capacity Code, Wealth Clock, Black Bear Morph Strawbeary +1 Rad Bee Jelly, +10 Strawberries, Strawberry Field Boost, Strawberry Field Capacity, Mother Bear Morph PineappleParty +15 Pineapples, +1 Tropical Drink, Capacity Code, Pineapple Patch Boost, Pineapple Patch Capacity, Pineapple Patch Market Boost, Marshmallow Bee

How to redeem all the active Bee Swarm Simulator codes

Bee Swarm Simulator code box. (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

As mentioned before, you can redeem the active codes without breaking a sweat. All you have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below to claim the freebies:

Launch the game and enter the server.

Once inside, hit the cog icon on the left side of the game screen.

An interface featuring "Promo Codes" will pop up.

Copy the desired active code and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.

Now, hit the green-themed "Redeem" button to activate the code instantly.

Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive; hence, avoid making typos throughout the redemption process. Instead of manually entering the codes, you can simply copy and paste them to successfully redeem the rewards.

What are Bee Swarm Simulator codes about, and what are their importance

Rewards obtained after activating a code. (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Bee Swarm Simulator boasts a massive environment where you must collect Pollen and convert it to Honey to thrive on the map. With the help of codes, you can not only boost your income but also receive free Tickets.

Tickets can be used to access the Royal Jelly Dispenser near the starting farm, obtain Event Bees, and purchase vital tools. That said, use resources-based codes at the start and booster codes in the mid and late-game stages to quickly become the best on the server.

Bee Swarm Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Invalid Promo Code (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

There are no existing server issues related to codes. If you enter an expired or wrong code, "Invalid Promo Code" will pop up. Just make sure to enter the correct code and hit the redeem button to claim the rewards without any trouble. Also, if you are not able to redeem any code, restart the game and try again.

FAQs on Bee Swarm Simulator codes

Are Bee Swarm Simulator codes useful?

Yes, Bee Swarm Simulator codes are, without a doubt, very useful in-game. The free rewards obtained will decrease grinding and assist you in growing your Hive.

What codes in Bee Swarm Simulator offer Tickets?

Bopmaster, Cog, Crawlers, and Roof are some of the codes that offer free Tickets after activation.

Can you get free Bees from codes in Bee Swarm Simulator?

None of the codes reward players with any Bees. However, you do get consumables and buffs/boosters from active codes.