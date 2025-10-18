Dandy’s World Halloween skins guide

Dandy’s World is celebrating Halloween in its style. The game allows you to choose different toon characters and escape from enemies by completing several tasks. To add the Halloween theme to the game, the game introduced several new toons and skins. The new skins are available for both new characters and older ones. To buy event-limited skins, you must collect and spend pumpkin and ichor tokens.
This guide will introduce you to all the skins added to the game during the Halloween update.
All Halloween skins in Dandy’s World
On October 18, 2025, the game released the last update of its Halloween lineup, More Halloween Skins, which added eight new skins to the roster. Dandy’s World is also participating in the Halloween Spotlight event, which is a platform-wide event organized by Roblox. Here are all the skins that will help you look stylish during the Halloween trends:
Desertful Scientist
- Toon: Cosmo
- Cost: 1200 Pumpkin + 1200 Ichor
- Description: The head looks like a chocolate Swiss roll with chocolate sauce drizzled on top. It wears white clothes with a brown sling bag.
Berry Blast
- Toon: Sprout
- Cost: 1200 Pumpkin + 1200 Ichor
- Description: With a green and pink colored face, the sprout has shackles on its neck. It has a tail that looks like a tree vine.
Zapped Creation
- Toon: Vee
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: The monitor of the Vee turns green with a scar on its screen. It now wears a chain on its waist.
Gourd Guard
- Toon: Soulvester
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: It wears an orange helmet with a green plume. Dressed as a knight, it wears a green cape and an orange vest and shoes.
Haunted Flame
- Toon: Soulvester
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: Similar to Gourd Guard, it wears a dark purple suit and helmet with a halo-colored plume.
Crinkling Leaves
- Toon: Gourdy
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: The Gourdy turns pale-colored in this skin.
Midnight Sleeper
- Toon: Gourdy
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: Gourdy wears a purple suit, matching the spooky Halloween theme in its style.
Full Moon
- Toon: Eclipse
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: The wolf becomes dark colored with a full moon on its head.
Little Red
- Toon: Eclipse
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: This skin makes the wolf look nerdy and spooky together.
Haunted Topic
- Toon: Ribecca
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: With a spiky neckband, Ribecca wears a black leather jacket with black shorts.
Skele-Kitty
- Toon: Ribecca
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: A kitty avatar of Ribecca, adding kitty ears and tail. It now wears a dark-colored, long shrug.
Violet Caster
- Toon: Shelly
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: Shelly looks like a witch with her purple witch hat and purple dress.
Fairy Godmother
- Toon: Shrimpo
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: A pink-colored, fairy-like appearance is given to Shrimpo.
Crimson Imp
- Toon: Glisten
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: Demon-like appearance. Glisten now wears a black and red demonic hood with red wings and horns. It also has a demonic tail.
Ghostly Glow
- Toon: Connie
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: With a ghost-like appearance, it possesses a light purplish halo color.
Scary Stylish
- Toon: Brusha
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: This skin has a stylish look with a spooky touch.
Creepy Chord
- Toon: Boxten
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: Boxten turns purple with a sad face. It now wears trendy clothes.
Scarlet Night
- Toon: Astro
- Cost: 600 Pumpkin
- Description: The plus sign on its eye has turned to an X. It wears a black-colored nightcap and has a red appearance.
FAQs for Halloween skins in Dandy’s World
What are the event currencies for Halloween skins in Dandy’s World?
You can purchase Halloween skins using two special event currencies: Pumpkins and Ichor.
How do I get Pumpkins and Ichor in Dandy’s World?
You can earn Pumpkins and Ichor by participating in Halloween-themed missions, completing daily tasks, and winning rounds in the Halloween event mode.
Can I still buy these skins after the Halloween event ends in Dandy’s World?
No, the Halloween skins in Dandy’s World are event-limited.
