Fisch Water Bubble guide

The Water Bubble is a piece of equipment in Fisch that can be obtained by completing the Bubble Mermaid’s quest. Using the Water Bubble, you can dive underwater for several minutes at a time, making it ideal for cave diving in areas like The Depths. Its effects can be stacked with other diving gear as well, making it a must-have item for all players looking to explore underwater.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Water Bubble in Fisch.

What the Water Bubble does in Fisch

Complete the Bubble Mermaid's quest to get the Water Bubble (Image via Roblox)

The Water Bubble is a gear piece that you can equip in tandem with other diving gear to be able to breathe underwater. On its own, the Water Bubble will let you breathe underwater for up to nine minutes. If stacked with other diving gear, you can extend it up to 12 minutes and 50 seconds. This is long enough to go on extended diving sessions without worrying about being unable to reach the desired location in the depths of the sea.

How to get The Water Bubble

Completing the Bubble Mermaid's quest (Image via Roblox)

The Water Bubble can be purchased from the Bubble Mermaid, who is found in the Grand Reef. Use the GPS to reach these coordinates to find her: (-3550, 130, 568). Before you can buy the diving gear, the Bubble Mermaid requires you to complete a short quest that takes you to the Mushgrove Swamp.

As part of her quest, you are to collect three Resin samples from Mushgrove Swamp. Head out into the sea on your seafaring vehicle and sail in the direction of the Swamp. Once you reach the island, use your fishing rod to fish out Resin. Collect the Resin and return to the Bubble Mermaid to unlock the ability to buy the Water Bubble.

The Water Bubble can only be purchased once for 25,000 C$, after which the Bubble Mermaid will not sell you anything else.

FAQs on Fisch

What does the Water Bubble do?

The Water Bubble allows you to breathe underwater for nine minutes when equipped.

How do I get the Water Bubble in Fisch?

The Water Bubble can be purchased for 25,000 C$ after completing the Bubble Mermaid’s quest.

Can the Water Bubble be used with other diving gear?

Yes, you can use the Water Bubble with other diving gear to extend its effective duration.

