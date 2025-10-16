Fish it Crystal Crab guide

Fish It includes several Secret-rarity fish that are among the most valuable in the game. You can find one of these in Fisherman Island, the very first island of the game: the Crystal Crab. Getting the Crystal Crab for beginners can be quite challenging, particularly considering its exceedingly low catch rate. Not only do you need a good Fishing Rod and Bobber combination, but you also need luck on your side.

Here’s a quick guide on catching the Crystal Crab in Fish It.

Catching the Crystal Crab in Fish It

`Midnight Rod is a good beginner's Fishing Rod for catching the Crystal Crab (Image via Roblox)

The Crystal Crab is a Secret-rarity fish, which naturally gives it an exceedingly low catch rate. It is exclusively available in Fisherman Island, the starter island of the game. Since it is found in an easily accessible location, you won’t have to venture far while grinding for this species. The catch rate of this species is at a minuscule one in 750,000, making it the second-rarest fish in the area.

If you’re still in the early game, here are our Fishing Rod and Bobber recommendations:

Fishing Rod: Midnight Rod, Lucky Rod, and Steampunk Rod.

Midnight Rod, Lucky Rod, and Steampunk Rod. Bobber: Nature Bait, Midnight Bait, and Luck Bait.

These are easily accessible and cost fairly low, making them suitable for beginners. However, if you’re in the end game already, you can use these Fishing Rods and Bobbers instead:

Fishing Rod: Elemental Rod, Bamboo Rod, and Ghostfinn Rod.

Elemental Rod, Bamboo Rod, and Ghostfinn Rod. Bobber: Singularity Bait, Floral Bait, and Aether Bait.

These Fishing Rods and Bobbers offer Luck boosts in the hundreds of percentages, making them extremely effective at Secret species. Use these options in tandem with Rod Enchantments like Leprechaun II to make catching the Crystal Crab noticeably more feasible.

Feel free to refer to this guide for a quick refresher on the Fisherman Island in Fish It.

Secret-rarity fish in Fisherman Island

The only Secret species in Fisherman Island are Crystal Crab and Orca (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are only two Secret-rarity fish species available in the areas surrounding Fisherman Island: Orca and Crystal Crab. The Orca is the rarest fish in the area, with a catch rate of one in 1.5 million, making it effectively twice as rare as the Crystal Crab. Even endgame players with the best gear may face issues while trying to catch the killer whale.

Since these fish are a part of the Fisherman Island Index, catching them is required to complete the database.

FAQs on Fish It

What rarity does the Crystal Crab belong to in Fish It?

The Crystal Crab belongs to the Secret rarity.

What is the catch rate for the Crystal Crab?

The Crystal Crab has a catch rate of one in 750,000.

Is the Crystal Crab the rarest fish in Fisherman Island?

No, the Orca is the rarest fish in Fisherman Island with a catch rate of one in 1,500,000.

