Grow a Garden: All new Pets in Ghoul Garden event 

Grow a Garden is a tycoon simulator Roblox game where players can sow plant seeds, grow them, and sell the yield to become rich. The game has entered the Halloween trends with its Ghoul Garden update, offering new plants, decorations, weather events, and even limited-time pets to players. Following the first part of this update, Part 2 of the Ghoul Garden update has added five new Halloween-themed pets to the game.

Ad

This guide will introduce all the new pets added via the Ghoul Garden Part 2.

Also read: Grow a Garden: All new Plants in Ghoul Garden Part 2

All Pets in Ghoul Garden Part 2 by Grow a Garden

Digging Quest (Image via Roblox)

On October 18, 2025, the game introduced five new pets via Part 2 of the Ghoul Garden update. Here are their details:

Ad

Trending

1) Dark Spriggan

Tier : Mythical

: Mythical Passive ability : Dark Overgrowth is the ability granted to this pet. It occasionally spreads its roots and has a 15-30% chance of mutating all the fruits within 30-60 studs with the Blight mutation.

: Dark Overgrowth is the ability granted to this pet. It occasionally spreads its roots and has a 15-30% chance of mutating all the fruits within 30-60 studs with the Blight mutation. How to get : From the Halloween Shop.

: From the Halloween Shop. Description: It is similar to a Spriggan but black in color. It can gain Mega and Spectral mutations.

2) Goat

Tier : Uncommon

: Uncommon Hunger : 60,000

: 60,000 Passive ability : Ram is the ability granted to this pet. It occasionally hits a random player, throwing them away.

: Ram is the ability granted to this pet. It occasionally hits a random player, throwing them away. How to get : From the Creepy Critters shop

: From the Creepy Critters shop Description: A black-colored ram-like creature with flaming orange eyes and red horns.

Ad

3) Hex Serpent

Tier : Divine

: Divine Hunger : 66,666

: 66,666 Passive ability : Hex Magic is the ability granted to this pet. To activate this ability, players must place at least five single harvest plants in the Hex Circle cosmetic. The pet will perform a ritual, consuming all the plants and granting random rewards. Placing rarer plants will grant you rarer rewards.

: Hex Magic is the ability granted to this pet. To activate this ability, players must place at least five single harvest plants in the Hex Circle cosmetic. The pet will perform a ritual, consuming all the plants and granting random rewards. Placing rarer plants will grant you rarer rewards. How to get : Obtained from the Grave Digger's Treasures.

: Obtained from the Grave Digger's Treasures. Description: It is a snake similar to a cobra, with yellow glowing eyes and wearing a crown on its head with a glowing blue stone.

Ad

4) Crow

Tier : Common

: Common Hunger : 1,500

: 1,500 Passive ability : Spooky Crow is the ability granted to this pet. It enhances the growth speed by 15% of all the plants within its radius.

: Spooky Crow is the ability granted to this pet. It enhances the growth speed by 15% of all the plants within its radius. How to get : From the event shop

: From the event shop Description: It is a black-colored crow with a long beak and black eyes.

5) Goblin

Tier : Rare

: Rare Hunger : 38,000

: 38,000 Passive ability : Looter is the ability granted to this pet. It is a fun ability since the Goblin will occasionally carry a random player to its owner.

: Looter is the ability granted to this pet. It is a fun ability since the Goblin will occasionally carry a random player to its owner. How to get : Obtained from the Grave Digger's Treasures.

: Obtained from the Grave Digger's Treasures. Description: A green-colored goblin with a sack on its back.

Ad

For more information about the pets released in the first part of the Ghoul Garden event by Grow a Garden, visit here.

FAQ for Pets in Ghoul Garden Part 2 by Grow a Garden

How many new pets were added in the Ghoul Garden Part 2 update of Grow a Garden?

The Ghoul Garden Part 2 update introduced five new Halloween-themed pets.

What is the Dark Spriggan pet in Grow a Garden?

Ad

The Dark Spriggan is a Mythical-tier pet resembling a dark variant of the original Spriggan.

What is the passive ability of Dark Spriggan?

Its ability, Dark Overgrowth, allows it to spread its roots and mutate all nearby fruits (within 30–60 studs) with the Blight mutation.

When were the Ghoul Garden Part 2 pets released in Grow a Garden?

All five new pets were officially added on October 18, 2025, with the launch of the second phase of the Ghoul Garden Halloween update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025