Grow a Garden Banesberry guide: How to get, sell value, and more

Banesberry is a Rare plant species in Grow a Garden, only available during the Ghoul Garden event. This Halloween-themed plant is exclusively obtained through the Bone Dog Pet’s ability, making it a fairly elusive species. Its selling value is in line with most other Rare-rarity species, which makes it more valuable as a collectible than a high-value plant.

Ad

Let’s go over Banesberry and find out how to get it, its yield type, and more in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Banesberry in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Bone Dog can potentially give you a Banesberry Seed (Image via Roblox)

The Banesberry Seed is only available through the Bone Dog’s ability. This Pet’s ability activates every 76 seconds, with a 15% chance of digging a Seed. The 15% chance is split between a random Seed and a Banesberry Seed, making it exceedingly rare. Currently, there is no other way of getting the Seed for this plant.

Ad

Trending

You can get the Bone Dog from the Spooky Egg, an event-exclusive Egg purchasable from the Creepy Critters Shop for 30 Candy Corn. The Creepy Critters Shop spawns every hour starting from 12 am UTC, and remains active for 15 minutes. This vendor is exclusive to the Halloween Market as part of the Ghoul Garden Event, so be sure to clear it out before the event expires.

Check out this guide to learn how to get the Pumpkin Rat in Grow a Garden.

Ad

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

Banesberry is exlcusively available through the Ghoul Garden Event (Image via Roblox)

Banesberry belongs to the Rare rarity, which places it in the third-lowest rarity in the game. An average Banesberry Fruit sells for around 33,333 Sheckles. While not particularly valuable as far as its Sheckle price goes, Banesberry is desirable in the player base for its relatively elusive nature.

Ad

This species belongs to the Multi-Harvest yield type. Multi-Harvest plants produce multiple Fruits and don’t disappear from the farm once they are harvested. So, they can become a constant source of money for you and typically outpace the value of their Single Harvest counterparts in the long run.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What rarity does Banesberry belong to in Grow a Garden?

Ad

Banesberry belongs to the Rare rarity.

How do I get the Banesberry Seed?

The Banesberry Seed has a chance to be the item yielded by the Bone Dog when it activates its passive every 76 seconds.

What is the selling value of an average Banesberry Fruit?

An average Banesberry Fruit sells for 33,333 Sheckles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025