Grow a Garden Black Cat guide

The Ghoul Garden Event is underway in Grow a Garden, allowing players to get Halloween-themed plants, cosmetics, and creatures. Among the most highly sought-after additions is the Black Cat. This variant of the Cat, recognizable by its black fur and purple witch hat, can be obtained from the Spooky Egg, although it has an incredibly low hatch chance.

Here's everything you need to know about Black Cat in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Black Cat in Grow a Garden

The Witch can be found in the event hub (Image via Roblox)

The Black Cat is a Mythical-rarity Pet available from the Spooky Egg. It has a mere 8.5% hatch chance in this egg, making it the second rarest critter after the Prismatic-rarity Headless Horseman.

You can obtain a Spooky Egg in two ways during the Ghoul Garden Event. Primarily, it can be acquired as a reward from the Witch NPC. All players on a server can give crops to the Witch, and once her cauldron is filled, she will reward the contributors with items like Spooky Eggs, Pumpkin Crates, and Candy Corn.

To contribute to the Witch's Brew, harvest crops from your garden, interact with the NPC, and then select the "Submit All Fruit" option. Your crops will be added to the cauldron, while your name will appear on the event leaderboard.

Another way to get a Spooky Egg is via the Creepy Critters Shop. This shop is a part of the Halloween Market, which spawns in the middle of the map for 15 minutes every hour. The countdown for its arrival can be seen next to the Witch.

A single Spooky Egg in the Creepy Critter Shop costs 30 Candy Corn. This event currency is a reward for completing the Witch's Brew, but it can also be provided by the Jack O' Lantern NPC that spawns every two hours.

The Ghoul Garden unleashed a range of Pets with beneficial abilities. You can learn more about them in our guide on all new pets in Grow a Garden.

What does the Black Cat do in Grow a Garden?

A Black Cat with Glimmering Mutation (Image via Roblox)

In Grow a Garden, the Black Cat uses its ability every four minutes. It goes to the Witch's Cauldron and naps near it for 28 seconds. While the kitty is sleeping, new fruits within its radius get a bonus size.

The Witch's Cauldron is essential for the Black Cat to use its ability. This cosmetic can be obtained from the Pumpkin Crate, which can be purchased from the Creepy Cosmetics Shop in the Halloween Market.

The Black Cat's crop size-boosting ability is useful for both beginners and veteran gardeners. Any crop, with boosted size, sells for more Sheckles. Additionally, these enlarged crops can be used to create giant food and subsequently fed to a Pet to fill its Hunger meter.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the hatch chance of a Black Cat?

The Black Cat has an 8.5% hatch chance in the Spooky Egg.

How do I get the Spooky Egg?

You can get this egg as a reward from the Witch or buy it from the Creepy Critters Shop with 30 Candy Corns.

Which cosmetic is needed for the Black Cat's ability?

The Witch's Cauldron, which has a drop rate of 5% in the Pumpkin Crate, is required by the Black Cat to use its ability.

