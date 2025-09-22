Grow a Garden Firewell guide: Rarity, how to get, and more

Firewell is among the most valuable Grow a Garden plant species made available during the Fall Market Event Part 2. Introduced on September 20, 2025, this Woody plant is a Divine-rarity species that can be obtained from the Fall Seed Pack. Since it is tied to the Fall Market Event, it will only be available until the event expires.

Ad

Let’s go over everything you need to know about Firewell in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Firewell in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Firewell in the Fall Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

Firewell is a random drop from the Fall Seed Pack, the Exotic Fall Seed Pack, and the Rainbow Exotic Fall Seed Pack. The Fall Seed Pack is the only one that can be obtained through Sheckles; the Exotic Fall Seed Pack and the Rainbow Exotic Fall Seed Pack are exclusively premium.

Ad

Trending

You can buy a Fall Seed Pack from the Fall Festival Seeds Shop for 10,000,000 Sheckles or 199 Robux apiece. The Fall Seed Pack can be unlocked by contributing to the Fall Bloom twice, requiring you to submit Fruits to the Harvest Spirit. From the Fall Seed Pack, Firewall has a 0.5% chance to be the Seed you receive.

The Exotic Fall Seed Pack can be purchased in bundles of one, three, and 10 for 199, 575, and 1,699 Robux, respectively. Firewell's drop chance doesn’t change between the regular Fall Seed Pack and its Exotic variant at 0.5%. What the Exotic Fall Seed Pack does offer is the Rainbow Exotic Fall Seed Pack at a 1% drop rate.

Ad

Should you get the Rainbow Exotic Fall Seed Pack from the Exotic Fall Seed Pack, you can open it for a 7% chance to get a Firewell Seed.

Here's a quick guide to Crop Mastery in Grow a Garden.

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

The Fall Festival Seeds Shop (Image via Roblox)

Firewell belongs to the Divine rarity, making it one of the rarest species in the game. An average Firewell Fruit sells for around 112,111 Sheckles, which lands it in the upper echelon of harvest values. With the right Mutations, its selling value can easily soar above the millions.

Ad

It is of the Multi-Harvest yield type, which lets you repeatedly harvest its Fruits for as long as it remains on your farm. This makes it a reliable source of income for you, particularly if you stack a few Mutations on its Fruits.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get Firewell in Grow a Garden?

Ad

Firewell can be bought from the Fall Seed Pack at a 0.5% drop rate.

What is the selling value of an average Firewell Fruit?

An average Firewell Fruit sells for around 112,111 Sheckles.

What rarity does Firewell belong to?

Firewell belongs to the Divine rarity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025