Headless Horseman Steal a Brainrot: How to get and income rate

Headless Horseman is the only character added to the Witch Fuse cauldron by the Steal a Brainrot Frightrot update. Since its debut, it has garnered significant interest in the game community due to both its rarity and appearance. This Secret Brainrot wears a purple shirt, has horse-like legs, and carries a Jack-O-Lantern head in its right hand.

Ad

Getting a Headless Horseman requires high luck and the sacrifice of multiple rare units. Here's everything to know about acquiring the horseman in Steal a Brainrot.

How to get Headless Horseman in Steal a Brainrot

The Headless Horseman as a possible fusion (Image via Roblox)

The Headless Horseman is exclusively available from the Witch Fuse cauldron. It does not appear on the conveyor belt like most characters, and it cannot be obtained from any Lucky Block.

Ad

Trending

What makes the Headless Horseman a tough find is its low fusion chance. Even if you put several Secret Brainrots into the cauldron, the horseman may not appear as a potential reward in the Witch Fuse menu.

For the best chance of getting this Secret Brainrot, put OG-rarity units like Meowl and Strawberry Elephant into the cauldron. A couple of OG and a couple of Secret characters will give you a decent chance of obtaining a Headless Horseman. Remember to only deposit Secrets or OGs; any unit of lower rarity will remove the horseman as a fusion reward.

Ad

If you lack OG Brainrots, submit Secrets like Dragon Cannelloni, La Casa Boo, Eviledon, and Spooky and Pumpky when the Witch Fuse luck is increased. The developer boosts the fusion luck during Admin Abuse and Taco Tuesday occasions. They provide the perfect time for players to acquire rare units from the cauldron, including Mieteteira Bicicleteira.

There is always the alternative of stealing a Headless Horseman from another player. However, you're unlikely to find such a target, given that most choose to play in private servers to protect their collections.

Ad

Use our Steal a Brainrot Witch Fuse guide to learn all about the exclusive characters and their income rates.

Income rate of Headless Horseman in Steal a Brainrot

Stats of the Headless Horseman (Image via Roblox)

The Headless Horseman has the highest base income rate compared to other Witch Fuse-exclusive Brainrots. When this unit has no Mutations or Traits, it generates a whopping 175,000,000 Cash per second ($175M/s). This is the second-highest earning Secret Brainrot, only surpassed by Dragon Cannelloni.

Ad

Headless Horseman has a high cost of 150,000,000,000 Cash ($150B). Fortunately, you won't need to pay such an amount to get the character from Witch Fuse. Its cost is an indicator of its selling price, which is half its original value, meaning 75,000,000,000 Cash.

Also check: Spooky and Pumpky Steal a Brainrot: How to get, rarity, and earnings

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the best way to get a Headless Horseman?

Ad

Deposit two OG Brainrots and two Secret Brainrots when the Witch Fuse luck is increased. This way, you'll get the best chance of getting Headless Horseman.

What Secret Brainrots can be obtained from Witch Fuse?

Currently, the following Secrets can be obtained from Witch Fuse: Headless Horseman, Spooky and Pumpky, Eviledon, Vulturino Skeletono, Los Mobilis, and Mieteteira Bicicleteira.

What is the Headless Horseman's income rate?

This character generates 175,000,000 Cash every second.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025