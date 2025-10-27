How to get Lich in Grow a Garden

Lich is one of the last Pets added with the Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden Event. Belonging to the Divine rarity, Lich can be obtained by using the Lich Crystal to fuse multiple Halloween-themed elements. Its passive boosts Spooky-type plants and Halloween Pets, making it particularly useful for the Ghoul Garden Event.

This Pet can only be obtained during the Ghoul Garden Event. Once the event expires, Lich and the Lich Crystal will no longer be available.

Breaking down Lich in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Lich Crystal can be bought from the Ghostly Gadgets Shop (Image via Roblox)

Lich can be obtained through the Lich Crystal, a Divine-rarity gear piece that can be bought from the Ghostly Gadgets shop. The Ghostly Gadgets shop spawns once per hour, starting at 12 am UTC. It remains active for 15 minutes, during which the Lich Crystal can be purchased for 60 Candy Corn. The Crystal only has a 16.66% chance of being in stock; if you wish to avoid the shop stock RNG, you may buy it for 499 Robux instead.

You can use the Lich Crystal if you have the Bat, Crow, and Scarab Pets on the farm. Additionally, you need the Spell Book and two Halloween Candle Cosmetics on the farm for the Crystal to work. With these elements in place, you will receive a prompt to merge them into a Lich. Hit the Confirm button to fuse the elements and receive Lich as a Pet.

Ability

The Halloween Market stays for 15 minutes every hour (Image via Roblox)

Lich has two passives that cater specifically to Pets and plants obtained during the Ghoul Garden event. With its first passive, Spooky Lich, it grants Spooky-type plants the following bonuses:

0.9x variant chance bonus

1.5x growth speed bonus

0.5x size bonus

These bonuses are applied to plants within 32 studs of this Pet, making its application somewhat limited in range.

Its other passive, called Dread Lord, grants Halloween Pets an additional 1.5 XP per second. This makes it a great option to raise your Pets to level 50 as soon as possible and gain access to Pet Mutations.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get Lich in Grow a Garden?

You can get Lich by using the Lich Crystal after placing a Bat, a Crow, a Scarab, a Spell Book cosmetic, and two Halloween Candle cosmetics on the farm.

What does Lich do in Grow a Garden?

Lich applies 0.9x variant chance, 1.5x growth speed, and 0.5x size bonuses to Spooky-type plants, while Halloween Pets receive an additional 1.5 XP per second.

When will the Ghoul Garden Event end?

The Ghoul Garden Event will end on November 1, 2025.

