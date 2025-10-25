How to get Tung Tung Tung Sahur in Plants Vs Brainrots

Tung Tung Tung Sahur, one of the most recognized brainrot creations, has made a surprise return to Plants Vs Brainrots. The character appeared as a boss during the Admin Abuse initiated minutes before the Artist Frenzy update. Interestingly, it is tied to a developer-triggered event, unlike the usual bosses that spawn after every 500 Brainrots are slain by a player.

Here's how you can add Tung Tung Tung Sahur to your collection in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Getting Tung Tung Tung Sahur in Plants Vs Brainrots

Tung Tung Tung Sahur (Image via Roblox)

Tung Tung Tung Sahur exclusively spawns during the admin-triggered event called Tung Tung Attack. During the event, a counter appears at the bottom left corner of the screen, which keeps track of the number of characters slain by the player. When you beat the required amount of units, a boss Tung Tung Tung Sahur arrives on the spawner.

The boss has massive health and possesses the ability to temporarily stun your plants. Defeating it requires quick thinking, as you may need to replace your stunned plants with active ones and use gears to decrease the boss's speed.

Here are some tips for defeating the boss Tung Tung Tung Sahur boss:

Just before the boss is about to march down a particular lane in your garden, stun it by using Frost Grenades and Handcuffs. Then, place your best plants in front of the boss.

Use Secret-rarity plants like Mango, Shroombino, and King Limone to defeat the boss.

Equip the Whirlwind card during the Tung Tung Attack event. After every 100 units are slain, the card summons a gust of wind that can even knock back bosses.

Keep swinging your bat at the boss. Every bit of damage helps to take down the massive threat.

Once the boss is defeated, it will be added to your Brainrot inventory. It has a high base earnings rate of 112,500 Money per second, which is currently unrivaled by other characters.

About Tung Tung Tung Sahur in Plants Vs Brainrots

The Tung Tung Tung Sahur boss (Image via Roblox)

Tung Tung Tung Sahur used to be a Brainrot belonging to the Rare category. Upon its reintroduction, its rarity was changed to Limited, and its earnings were increased substantially. Limited is currently at the top of the rarity hierarchy in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Tung Sahur was removed from several brainrot-themed games, including Steal a Brainrot, due to a copyright claim filed by the character's creator. However, on October 18, a teaser of the character's return was shared on the PvB Discord server. The image showed a gravestone with the words "Here lies Tung Tung Sahur" etched on it, but a bat seemed to arise from the grave.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What is the rarity of Tung Tung Tung Sahur?

This Brainrot is of Limited rarity.

Which are the best plants for boss fights?

King Limone, Mango, and Commander Apple are ideal for fighting bosses due to their high damage.

Is the Tung Tung Attack event exclusive to Admin Abuse?

Yes, this event only occurs during an Admin Abuse.

