How to spend your resources wisely in Anime Eternal

Playing Anime Eternal requires strategy for faster growth, either when clearing waves during a raid or fighting enemies in world maps. As you progress, you earn several items to upgrade yourself. At times, many players might’ve found themselves out of coins, tokens, or other resources whenever a new event drops or they unlock a high-tier raid or unit. These struggles can be countered by learning proper resource management.

This guide will teach you how to utilize all your essential resources wisely.

Resources in Anime Eternal

Items in the inventory (Image via Roblox)

On progressing through the game, players can receive items like

Coins: Used for shop purchases, units, and basic upgrades.

Used for shop purchases, units, and basic upgrades. Gems/credits: Used to summon on the premium banner and make purchases at the shop.

Used to summon on the premium banner and make purchases at the shop. Potions: Powerful spells that can give you a buff for some time.

Powerful spells that can give you a buff for some time. Keys: Used to enter raids and unlock worlds.

Used to enter raids and unlock worlds. Shadow tokens: Used to upgrade Shadow units after World 6.

Used to upgrade Shadow units after World 6. Titan tokens: Used to upgrade Titan units during the late game progression

Used to upgrade Titan units during the late game progression Other tokens: You'll get world-specific tokens, avatar tokens, etc.

Guide to wisely utilizing resources in Anime Eternal

Summoning on an early game banner (Image via Roblox)

Players receive different types of resources during different stages of the game. You can follow these tips at each phase of your progress.

Early-game strategy (Worlds 1-5)

Prioritize coins for core upgrades: Core upgrades will help you in the long term.

Core upgrades will help you in the long term. Keep leveling up: It is similar to rebirthing and gives you a better energy multiplier.

It is similar to rebirthing and gives you a better energy multiplier. Use fewer tokens: Using all the tokens will leave you with nothing for future upgrades.

Using all the tokens will leave you with nothing for future upgrades. Save your keys: Clearing waves becomes easier when you have better stats. Save up these early keys to extract better benefits in the future.

Mid-game strategy (Worlds 6-12)

Summon from premium banners: Spending resources for an A-tier or S-tier character would give better benefits in the long term.

Spending resources for an A-tier or S-tier character would give better benefits in the long term. Save Shadow Tokens: You'll start earning them after World 6, and they are really important since Shadow units are highly effective.

You'll start earning them after World 6, and they are really important since Shadow units are highly effective. Invest in passive upgrades: Mid-game content is the best time to invest in long-term upgrades.

Mid-game content is the best time to invest in long-term upgrades. Participate in events: Each event brings more fun to the game with more overpowered items. Keep attending them to grow faster.

End-game strategy (Worlds 13-20+)

Prioritize energy scaling: Keep upgrading, since energy growth determines your power and enhances it with every hit.

Keep upgrading, since energy growth determines your power and enhances it with every hit. Reinvest event rewards: Use rewards from major events to strengthen your main team.

Use rewards from major events to strengthen your main team. Avoid over-upgrading B-tier units: Upgrading low-tier units is necessary to advance faster, but excessive upgrades can clean up your inventory and leave nothing much for higher tiers.

Upgrading low-tier units is necessary to advance faster, but excessive upgrades can clean up your inventory and leave nothing much for higher tiers. Keep summoning: You'll need high-tier units to become an endgame master. Keep summoning on banners and acquiring better units.

FAQs on Anime Eternal resources

Should I summon on every banner in Anime Eternal?

No. Save your premium resources for banners featuring A-tier or S-tier characters. These offer the best long-term returns and make world progression easier.

How can I use Shadow Tokens effectively?

Start upgrading Shadows after World 6, focusing on S-tier ones like Koku SSJ or Leonardo. Avoid spending tokens on lower tiers, as you’ll unlock stronger Shadows in later worlds.

Should I use potions immediately or save them?

Potions are best saved for hard raid challenges or during special events where you can maximize the temporary buff effects. Using them too early in weaker worlds is often wasteful.

What’s the fastest way to progress without spending Robux in Anime Eternal?

Focus on competing in raids and saving keys for better ones, and heavily upgrading only top-tier units. Combine all this to earn more premium resources and Shadow Tokens over time.

