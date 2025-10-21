King Limone Plants Vs Brainrots: How to get, rarity, and more

Plants Vs Brainrots offers players a variety of seeds that grow into plants and destroy the relentless hordes of enemies and bosses. Currently, the most expensive is the King Limone, which is also widely considered to be the most powerful. It can be bought from the Seed Shop with Money and Robux or obtained as a gift from other players.

Ad

Here's all you need to know about the King Limone Seed, including its cost and usage in the Fuse Machine.

How to get King Limone in Plants Vs Brainrots

King Limone Seed (Image via Roblox)

You can buy a King Limone Seed from the Seed Shop in Plants Vs Brainrots. This particular shop is located on the left side of the spawn point, managed by the George NPC.

Ad

Trending

King Limone used to cost $450,000,000, but after Update 4, its price was increased to $670,000,000. New players will have a tougher time trying to amass cash for this purchase. Still, they can skip the grind entirely by buying the seed with 999 Robux, regardless of whether it is in stock.

Given that it belongs to the Secret rarity, a King Limone has a low 0.25% chance of being in stock. Its appearance rate is lower than Mango, the fellow Secret that has a stock chance of 0.37% in the Seed Shop.

Ad

When possessing no Mutations, the King Limone plant deals 9000 base damage. It can single-handedly destroy eggs and bosses, especially if you use gears like Frost Grenades and Handcuffs to slow down the marching Brainrots.

If you have several of these plants, plant them in the same tile and equip the Tile Trio card. This rare card, at Tier I, increases the damage of three plants on the same tile by a whopping 15%. You can also use the Doom Bloom card to further increase the damage dealt by your plants.

Ad

Cards in Plants Vs Brainrots are segregated into multiple rarities. To know about each of them and their provided effects, hit this link.

How to use King Limone in Fuse Machine

The Fuse Machine (Image via Roblox)

By putting a King Limone and a Meowzini Sushini into the Fuse Machine, you can get the coveted Lemowzio in Plants Vs Brainrots. Follow these instructions to complete the fusion process:

Ad

Unlock the portal to Central Island by spending $1,000,000 in the game.

Head to the Fuse Machine. It will be opposite the Daily Rewards board.

Place the King Limone plant on one of the machine's platforms.

Place the Meowzini Sushini Brainrot on the other platform.

Interact with the machine's lever by holding the E key on the PC.

Once the fusion is completed, the Lemowzio will be added to your inventory. It is currently the highest-earning character in the game.

Ad

Also check: Cocotank Plants Vs Brainrots: How to get, rarity, and more

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What is the cost of a King Limone Seed?

This seed costs $670,000,000 in the Seed Shop.

What is the growth time of the King Limone Seed?

This seed takes a total of 40 minutes to grow. You can reduce this time by using the Water Bucket or Premium Water Bucket.

Ad

How do I gift a King Limone Seed to another player?

Open the Seed Shop and press the present icon below the name of the seed. Then, select the player whom you need to gift the seed with Robux.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025