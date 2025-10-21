"Breeding ground for predators" - Florida AG issues criminal subpoenas to Roblox

Roblox has a long history of being under fire for the alleged disregard of children's safety. After being sued by the State of Louisiana due to its child safety protocols, the online gaming platform is facing a new wave of legal action. Florida Attorney General, James Uthmeier, has issued criminal subpoenas against Roblox after finding evidence about predators on the platform.In a viral video on X, Uthmeier stated that Roblox has enabled kids to be abused as it has become a breeding ground for predators. The criminal subpoenas will help Florida gather information on the criminal activities occurring on the platform.Florida AG James Uthmeier increases investigation into RobloxOn October 20, 2025, Attorney General James Uthmeier shared a video on X, posing questions on children's safety on Roblox. He mentioned that multiple investigations have found that predators are using the online platform to communicate with and groom minors.Uthmeier went on to state the following:&quot;Roblox profited off of our kids while exposing them to the most dangerous of harms. They enabled our kids to be abused. Companies like Roblox are breeding grounds for predators to get to and have access to our kids.&quot;The 39th Attorney General for the State of Florida also mentioned how the criminal subpoenas will help curb the criminal activities. According to him, the subpoenas will help them get more information on both the predators and their victims.&quot;These criminal subpoenas will enable us to gather more information for all prosecutors, about the criminal activities taking place on the Roblox platform, as well as evidence on the predators that are out there and the victims that are abused.&quot;A criminal subpoena will compel Roblox to produce documents or evidence and assist Florida in its investigation into child predators. The platform may even need to ramp up its security measures in the future.During an interview with Fox and Friends First, the Attorney General accused Roblox Corporation of allowing its created gaming platform to be used this way. He further stated that they had arrested over 1000 child predators this year, with many of the investigations leading back to Roblox.Also check: Is Roblox safe for your kids? Age ratings explainedRoblox is ready to assist Attorney General UthmeierRoblox's reply to the subpoenas (Image via Roblox)Roblox is reportedly ready to support James Uthmeier in their investigations. According to Florida Phoenix, the company mentioned that it has a strong record of working with law enforcement to ensure the safety of users.&quot;We share Attorney General Uthmeier’s commitment to keeping kids safe and we will continue to assist his office in their investigations.”“We have a strong record of working with law enforcement and investing in advanced safety systems to help protect our users and remove bad actors.&quot;To add to it, the company pointed out that they have taken the necessary steps to prevent child predators from obtaining information. It has prohibited the sharing of images and videos in chat and designed chat filters that block the exchange of personal information. Furthermore, an age estimation feature is in development, which will affect all players who use the chat features.In August, Louisiana AG Liz Murrill sued Roblox for allegedly endangering children's safety. You can learn about the whole issue here.