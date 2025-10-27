Plants Vs Brainrots Admin Chest guide

The Admin Chest is the first of its kind in Plants Vs Brainrots, offering various rewards based on the number of quests completed. It was added to the game with the Story update on October 18, 2025. The gist of opening this chest is to complete the set of six quests each week and receive the rewards during the weekly Admin Abuse.
Let’s take a look at Admin Chest and find out what it’s all about in Plants Vs Brainrots.
How the Admin Chest works in Plants Vs Brainrots
The Admin Chest is a weekly quest-based rewards system that provides you with random freebies at the end of each week. It involves completing a set of six missions, which are pulled randomly from a preset pool of tasks. Upon completing these missions, you will gain the ability to open it during the weekly Admin Abuse.
Admin Abuse starts an hour before each weekly update, which is on Saturdays at 11 am UTC. If you were unable to complete the relevant quests before the beginning of Admin Abuse, the rewards you receive will not be as good. In contrast, completing all six quests will grant you better prizes that are more relevant to the ongoing event.
You can find the Admin Chest and view the associated quests on Central Island.
Check out the different freebies you can receive each day as part of the Plants Vs Brainrots Daily Rewards system.
All Admin Chest quests and potential rewards
Listed below are the different quests that can be featured as part of the weekly Admin Chest rotation:
- Buy 50 Gears.
- Buy 100 Gears.
- Buy 25 Seeds.
- Buy 100 Seeds.
- Buy 250 Seeds.
- Buy 500 Seeds.
- Fuse five Brainrots.
- Fuse 15 Brainrots.
- Fuse 20 Brainrots.
- Kill 1,000 Brainrots.
- Kill 2,000 Brainrots.
- Kill 5,000 Brainrots.
- Open five Card Packs.
- Open seven Card Packs.
- Play for two hours.
- Play for five hours.
- Play for eight hours.
Rewards pool includes the following item types:
- EXP Stars
- EXP Pots
- Plant Seeds
- Brainrots
- Gear
- Lucky Eggs
The Seeds and Brainrots you receive from the Admin Chest have a chance to be mutated as well, making them more valuable than their regular counterparts.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots
How do I open the Admin Chest in Plants Vs Brainrots?
The Admin Chest can be opened during Admin Abuse once you complete the six associated quests.
What are the rewards available through the Admin Chest?
The different item types available as rewards include EXP boosters, Plant Seeds, Brainrots, Gear, and Lucky Eggs.
Is the Admin Chest worth opening?
Yes, the Admin Chest is worth opening for its high-value rewards, particularly for early- to mid-game players.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025