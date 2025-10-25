Plants Vs Brainrots Artist Frenzy guide

The latest Plants Vs Brainrots update has introduced a new point of interest on Central Island named the Artist Frenzy. It revolves around NPC Mr Croissantiago, who requests players to bring Brainrots for using them as models. As you continue to help the artist, he asks for rarer characters like La Tomatoro and Crazylone Pizaione, making it difficult for new players to finish the missions.
By submitting the requested characters, you get Brainrots, Base Card Packs, Money, Seeds, and Gears. This guide explains how to finish all the Artist Frenzy tasks and their corresponding rewards.
How to play Artist Frenzy in Plants Vs Brainrots
To access the Artist Frenzy station, you'll need to first unlock Central Island with $10,000,000 in Plants Vs Brainrots. The unlock cost for its portal used to be $1,000,0000.
The grab-and-give event centers on delivering Brainrots as requested by Mr Croissantiago. His requested character's name and image are depicted on a sketch board. So, keep the specific character in mind and defeat it with your plants to obtain it.
After acquiring the Brainrot, equip and submit it to Mr Croissantiago by holding the E key on PC. You will get the rewards that were mentioned on the sketch board. Repeat the Brainrot submission process until the Artist Frenzy NPC runs out of requests and you gain all prizes.
All Artist Frenzy rewards in Plants Vs Brainrots
The best rewards from the Artist Frenzy are the Pine-e-Painter Seed, the Mr Croissantiago Brainrot, and the Monetary Masterpiece Card in Plants Vs Brainrots. You can get them after fulfilling the last two requests.
Here is the list of all Brainrots required for completing the Artist Frenzy, as well as their associated submission rewards:
- Bandito Bobrito - 21.6m Money
- Ballerina Cappuccina - 196.1m Money and 2x Premium Water Bucket
- Bananita Dolphinita - 2x Alessio and 2x Frost Grenade
- Gangster Footera - 98m Money
- Burbaloni Lulliloli - 1x Base Card Pack, 1x Pumpkin Seed, and 2x Premium Water Bucket
- Elefanto Cocofanto - 1x Riot Potion
- Las Tralaleritas - 294.2m Money and 1x Bananita Dolphinita
- Madung - 98m Money and 1x Pumpkin Seed
- Bottelini - 179.7m Money, 1x Sunflower Seed, and 1x Orcalero Orcala
- Frigo Camelo - 269.5m Money
- Bombini Gussini - 3x Frost Grenade and 1x Alessio
- Aerilino Armadillo - 1x Sunflower Seed and 1x Burbaloni Lulliloli
- Baby Peperoncini and Marmellata - 294.2m Money
- Pesto Mortioni - 269.5m Money
- Kiwissimo - 1x Riot Potion
- Giraffa Celestre - 269.5M Money
- Constructione Tralala - 3x Premium Water Bucket and 1x Madung
- Matteo - 1x Base Card Pack and 1x Damage Potion
- Luis Traffico - 359.4m Money
- La Tomatoro - 1x Dragon Fruit Seed and 1x Riot Potion
- Crazylone Pizaione - 89.8m Money and 1x Monetary Masterpiece Card
- Garamararam - 1x Pine-a-Painter Seed and 1x Mr Croissantiago
You'll need to submit a total of 22 Brainrots to get all the Artist Frenzy rewards in Plants Vs Brainrots. To increase your chances of getting Godly and Secret characters, improve your luck multiplier by defeating bosses and using potions.
How to restart the Artist Frenzy in Plants Vs Brainrots
You can reset the Artist Frenzy tasks after completing all the Brainrot requirements for the first time. Press the Restart button on the sketch board, and the missions will return at the cost of 50,000,000 Money.
Notably, each new attempt at the event increases the Artist Frenzy rewards. For instance, submitting a Bandito Bandito in the second event attempt gives you 178 million cash instead of 21.6 million cash.
FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots
How do I get La Tomatoro?
This Brainrot can be acquired from the Secret Egg and from the spawner.
What is the base income rate and rarity of Mr Croissantiago?
Mr Croissantiago is a Limited Brainrot that generates $1000 per second.
What does the Monetary Masterpiece Card do?
At Tier I, this card gives 10% increased income from all Brainrots.
