Plants Vs Brainrots Storyline System guide

The Storyline System in Plants Vs Brainrots offers numerous fights, with each requiring strategic plant deployment in your garden. It encompasses the Brainrot Invasion, a new game mode that allows players to unlock the Desert Biome. The invasions not only test the firepower of your plants but also tell stories of certain Brainrots, including Noobini King and Tim Cheese.

At the moment, there are five enemy storylines in Plants Vs Brainrots. This guide explains how to complete each of them and gain diverse rewards in the process.

Plants Vs Brainrots Storyline System explained

The countdown to the Brainrot Invasion (Image via Roblox)

The Storyline System is tied to the Brainrot Invasion mode. Invasions are similar to enemy waves, featuring a certain Brainrot leading an army of characters to attack your base. You'll need to defeat giant-sized Noobini Bananinis, Noobini Cactusinis, and more characters.

A Brainrot Invasion becomes available every 20 or 30 active minutes spent in the game. The countdown for the same is displayed at the top right corner of the screen. When it ends, you can press the "Battle" button.

Brainrot Invasions are different from the regular gameplay. The attacking Brainrots can temporarily destroy plants in your garden. Moreover, if they reach one of the Wheelbarrows, the invasion succeeds. You will then have to retry clearing the wave to continue progressing in the game mode.

In Plants Vs Brainrots, there are a total of 25 invasions or waves spread across five enemy storylines. So, each Brainrot enemy leads five invasions, and defeating them lets you proceed to the next enemy and their storyline.

Clear waves and progress through stories (Image via Roblox)

The first storyline revolves around the Noobini King, while the last includes the Orca. Keep in mind that the Brainrot Invasions become more challenging as you progress through storylines.

Noobini King - Leads the 1st to 5th invasion

- Leads the 1st to 5th invasion Tim Cheese - Leads the 6th to 10th invasion

- Leads the 6th to 10th invasion Los Tralaleritos - Leads the 11th to 15th invasion

- Leads the 11th to 15th invasion Orangutini Ananassini - Leads the 16th to 20th invasion

- Leads the 16th to 20th invasion Orcalero Orcala - Leads the 21st to 25th invasion

Defeating every wave rewards you with gears, cash, potions, and seeds. However, the ultimate prize is the Desert Biome.

To get the best plants, you'll require a bulk load of cash. Check this guide to learn how to get Money quickly in Plants Vs Brainrots.

How to unlock the Desert Biome in Plants Vs Brainrots

All about the Desert Biome (Image via Roblox)

The Desert Biome is unlocked after you complete the Orca storyline. This means finishing all 25 waves associated with the Brainrot Invasion.

When unlocked, the new biome changes the appearance of your base. The ground gets a sand-like color, and cacti appear in different areas.

Five Brainrots are also unlocked alongside the new biome. All of them belong to the Secret rarity, and their names and base income rates are given below:

El Tacorito : $3000/s

: $3000/s Pepito Di Pollo : $5200/s

: $5200/s Meowtronzio : $3750/s

: $3750/s Bangello : Currently unknown

: Currently unknown Rexosaurus Hatcherini: $4300/s

Although the Storyline System has brought a lengthy grind, the rewards make it all worth the effort.

Also check: Plants vs Brainrots: 5 tips to complete Brainrot Invasion

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

How many storylines need to be completed to unlock the Desert biome?

To unlock the biome, you'll need to finish all five Brainrot storylines.

Which Brainrots have storylines in the game?

The storylines are centered on Noobini King, Tim Cheese, Los Tralaleritos, Orangutini Ananassini, and Orcalero Orcala.

What does the player lose during a Brainrot Invasion?

The player loses if a Brainrot manages to reach one of the Wheelbarrows in their garden.

