[GX] Studio was inspired by the dark fantasy manga series Tokyo Ghoul to create Roblox Project Ghoul. The game was built on February 14, 2022, and has accrued 39.9 million visits and over 60 thousand likes. The game is being developed every day, and one can expect regular updates.

This game is all about good criminal investigators versus the evil humanoid species called Ghoul. Players have the option to choose either one of these paths. To help pick things up, developers have published a few Roblox codes that give out free rewards.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

Active codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

NARUTOGHOUL30K - Redeem this code for 15 spins

NewCode1 - Redeem this code for 50 spins and 30 minutes x2 drop rate

NewCode2 - Redeem this code for 50 spins and 50 minutes x2 exp

SorryForResettingTrouble - Redeem this code for 25 spins, 15 mins x2 exp and materials, 10 mins x2 drop rate

StarcodeBenni - Redeem this code for 15 spins

Sub2BokTheGamer - Redeem this code for 15 spins

Sub2FloatyZone - Redeem this code for 15 spins

Sub2HunterGodSlayer - Redeem this code for 15 spins and 100k yen

Sub2JustYami - Redeem this code for 15 Spin

Sub2Kakuja - Redeem this code for 15 spins

subtoAlphamisfits - Redeem this code for 15 spins

SubToJay - Redeem this code for 15 spins

SubToKilik - Redeem this code for 15 spins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

175KFAVS - Players can redeem this code to receive 15 spins

35MVISITS - Players can redeem this code to receive 15 spins

47kLikes! - Players can redeem this code to receive 40 spins, Materials, yen, and boosts

50KLIKES - Players can redeem this code to receive 15 spins

55KLikes - Players can redeem this code to receive 20 spins and 10 minutes 2x Boss Drop boost

AdamWorksHard - Players can redeem this code to receive 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins, and 75k yen

Code1 - Players can redeem this code to receive 25 spins and 15 mins x2 boss drop

Code2 - Players can redeem this code to receive 25 spins and 15 mins x2 boss drop

Code3 - Players can redeem this code to receive 25 spins and 20 mins x2 exp & materials

Code4 - Players can redeem this code to receive 25 spins and 20 mins x2 exp & materials

Easter - Players can redeem this code to receive 15 spins

IXA! - Players can redeem this code to receive cash and 20 spins

KakujasAreHere - Players can redeem this code to receive 5k RC Cells and 600 Materials

Kuzen - Players can redeem this code to receive 15 spins

KyleGotNoMaidens - Players can redeem this code to receive 15 spins

LoveJay - Players can redeem this code to receive 30 spins, 50k yen, and a 20-minute boost

Noro! - Players can redeem this code to receive 20 spins, Materials, yen, and boosts

Nutcracker! - Players can redeem this code to receive 20 spins, Materials, yen, and boosts

RankedMatchesPog - Players can redeem this code to receive cash and 20 spins

Re13th - Players can redeem this code to receive 15 spins and 20 minutes of 2x Drops

Sorry! - Players can redeem this code to receive 35 spins, 1.5k Materials, 150k yen, and 25 mins 2x boosts

Sorry4Lags - Players can redeem this code to receive 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins, and 75k yen

UpdateIsHere - Players can redeem this code to receive 15 spins, 20 minutes of 2x Mats and XP

UpdateSoon - Players can redeem this code to receive 35 spins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and look for the Menu button on the side of the screen.

A menu pop-up window will appear.

Copy and paste the code into the text box.

Hit enter and get the rewards.

Players can also type in the code. However, copy-pasting is the best way to redeem a Roblox code without any errors.

