Raise Animals: Halloween Update patch notes (2025)

Raise Animals is a tycoon simulator title where players can build a zoo by catching animals from different biomes. By placing and growing these animals on the base, one can earn more money from the visitors. On October 26, 2025, the game's Halloween Update was rolled out, changing the map with spooky decorations. It introduced new animals, events, a minigame, and a new biome to the title.

This article will outline the new Halloween-themed additions to the game.

What's new in the Raise Animals Halloween Update?

The Halloween Biome (Image via Roblox)

Celebrating its first Halloween, the game has introduced a new Halloween-themed biome with several new pets and events. Here are all the changes:

Biome

The update added a new Halloween biome that spawns randomly between the other biomes while catching animals.

New animals

Taming a Tarantula (Image via Roblox)

These are all the new animals added to the game with the latest update:

Bat (Basic)

Owl (Rare)

Crow (Rare)

Tarantula (Epic)

Ghost (Epic)

Gargoyle (Legendary)

Jack O’ Lantern (Rainbow)

Headless Horse (Shine)

Jack-O-Lantern shop

This is an event-limited, time-bound shop that can be accessed for only 10 minutes by talking to the Jack-O-Lantern NPC. It spawns every hour near the Witch Cauldron. You can purchase these limited-time items using Candy:

Skeleton Horse: 7,500 Candy

Bones Lasso: 4,000 Candy

Pumpkin (Food): 30 Candy

Candy (Food): 10 Candy

Weather events

The update added three new permanent weather events:

Blood Moon : 10x value boost; 1% chance to appear.

: 10x value boost; 1% chance to appear. Black Hole : 12.5x value boost; 0.1% chance to appear.

: 12.5x value boost; 0.1% chance to appear. Eclipse: 15x value boost; can only be triggered manually by the developers.

Witch Cauldron

Haunted weather (Image via Roblox)

The Witch Cauldron is placed near the shops and can trigger the "Haunted" weather type if filled by sacrificing animals. Players have to contribute 500 points through animal sacrifices. Here's a breakdown of the point contributions based on the pets' rarity:

Exclusive: 500 pts

Shine: 100 pts

Rainbow: 50 pts

Legendary: 25 pts

Epic: 10 pts

Rare: 5 pts

Basic: 1 pt

Halloween quests

New limited-time challenges are added, which will grant the event-limited currency called Candy. Players can solve three quests every day, and the quest menu will reset every 24 hours.

Trick or Treat

Trick-or-Treat minigame (Image via Roblox )

Trick or Treat is the new minigame that can be played with every player present on the server. It is a two-player game where each party has to pick either Trick or Treat. Here's how it works:

Trick (Steal)

Best Case: If you chose Trick and they picked Treat, you'll get 200 Candy.

Null Case: If they also picked Trick, you both will get nothing.

Treat (Split)

Safe Bet: If you chose Treat and they also picked Treat, you both will get 100 Candies each.

Loss Bet: If you chose Treat and they picked Trick, you get nothing.

Meteor Fall event

This update added the new Meteor Fall event, renamed as the Pumpkin Fall event for Halloween. It will cause these effects on biomes:

Animals spawning with the “Spooky” mutation

The Headless Horse has a 20% spawn chance during the event.

Other changes

These are some QOL updates that were added for a better gameplay experience:

Optimized map performance for smoother gameplay.

Fixed weather desync issues.

Buffed Medusa Stock rate (1% to 10%)

Buffed Trident Lasso Stock rate (5% to 20%)

Added a red glow indicator for animals about to disappear.

Enhanced weather buff visuals for better clarity.

FAQs on the Halloween Update by Raise Animals

When was the Halloween Update for Raise Animals released?

The Halloween Update for Raise Animals was released on October 26, 2025, bringing new pets, events, a biome, and spooky decorations to celebrate the season.

How can I find the Halloween biome in Raise Animals?

The Halloween biome appears randomly while catching animals. Keep exploring different biomes until the spooky one spawns.

What are the Halloween quests in Raise Animals, and how often do they reset?

Halloween quests are limited-time daily challenges that reward Candy, the event-exclusive currency. You can complete three quests per day, and the quest list resets every 24 hours.

