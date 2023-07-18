Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (July 2023): Free Gems and Boosts

Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator features elements from several popular anime/manga franchises. In this action-packed experience, players are tasked with becoming the best fighters on the map. They can achieve this by improving their in-game avatars and defeating the strongest foes. They will need the finest fighting equipment and in-game resources to thrive in this challenging world. Additionally, individuals can use pets to boost their total damage and other important stats.
Players can also party up with their friends and engage in deadly raids to earn massive rewards. They can also consider redeeming the promo codes highlighted in this article to become a powerful force to be reckoned with.
Active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator
The following codes must be activated as soon as possible because they will expire soon:
- MAGICA – Free Gems & Boosts (Latest update code)
- KU16NAI9 – Free Gems & Boosts
- CR1MS6OP8N – Free Gems & Boosts
- S1CARL67ET – Free Gems & Boosts
- A166KANE – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1TOR65RO – Free Gems & Boosts
- 2YEARS – Free Gems & Boosts
Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator
Over time, many old codes have expired in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator. Players will get invalid messages if they try to redeem these codes.
- 1CHA4INS3AW – Free Gems & Boosts
- PO1CHIT42 – Free Gems & Boosts
- CHAINSAW2 – Free Gems & Boosts
- MU1G4E1TSU – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1N40OMI – Free Gems & Boosts
- 700M – Free Gems & Boosts
- RED139 – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1OB38I – Free Gems & Boosts
- 13SH7RINE – Free Gems & Boosts
- CHAINSAW – Free Gems & Boosts
- 13SH7RINE – Free Gems & Boosts
- B1EA3S6T – Free Gems & Boosts
- HALLOWEEN – Free Gems & Boosts
- TOB1U35 – Free Gems & Boosts
- AK1U3MA4 – Free Gems & Boosts
- SH133LD – Free Gems & Boosts
- BEAST – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1CY3BO2RG – Free Gems & Boosts
- SEASON2 – Free Gems & Boosts
- BA131KUBRO – Free Gems & Boosts
- M1OC3H0I – Free Gems & Boosts
- MO1NA2RC9H – Free Gems & Boosts
- NOJ1280 – Free Gems & Boosts
- 1RAMU2RA7 – Free Gems & Boosts
- 600MVISITS – Free Gems & Boosts
- E1MP2E6ROR – Free Gems & Boosts
- RED – Free Gems & Boosts
- CRI125MSON – Free Gems & Boosts
- REAP1E24R – Free Gems & Boosts
- ALTER123 – Free Gems & Boosts
- M1EGU2ESTS2U – Free Gems & Boosts
- SOUND – Gems, Boosts, & more
- MO1N21KE – Gems, Boosts, & more
- ITABO120RI – Gems, Boosts, & more
- H11ANA9 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 11BESTB80Y – Gems, Boosts, & more
- NIGH7TMA1RE1 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 1NIL1IN6 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- ONEYEAR – Gems, Boosts, & more
- C1HU1U5NI – Gems, Boosts, & more
- PETS – 1x Free Pet
- PRI11EST4ESS – Gems, Boosts, & more
- R1O1K3IA – Gems, Boosts, & more
- oneyear – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 1SUS12KY – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 1PASTA11 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE – Gems, Boosts, & more
- FLUFFY9 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 500MILLIONV – Gems, Boosts, & more
- BESTBOY8 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- SUMMER7 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- KONEKI6 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- HALFTENGOKU – Gems, Boosts, & more
- ONIMIL4 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- GEAR5 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- KONNOMIL3 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- MIL2MIKA – Gems, Boosts, & more
- MIL1ALIS – Gems, Boosts, & more
- SLIME – Gems, Boosts, & more
- TYFOR1MILLION – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 10KMORETOAMILLION – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 20KMORETOAMIL – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 970COMBAT – Gems, Boosts, & more
- STRONGEST – Gems, Boosts, & more
- ESDEAF960 – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 950SUNG – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 940NOJO – Gems, Boosts, & more
- 093000 – Gems, Boosts, & more
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator?
Players must follow the easy steps instructed below to activate the Roblox codes:
- Launch the Roblox game and enter the server
- Click the small Twitter icon under the settings button below your character's HP and XP progress bars.
- A new code box will be displayed on the game screen
- Enter an active code into the text box that states Enter Code
- Hit the green-themed "GO" option to redeem the Roblox code
Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Hence avoid making typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption process.