Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator codes (July 2023): Free Gems and Boosts

Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator features elements from several popular anime/manga franchises. In this action-packed experience, players are tasked with becoming the best fighters on the map. They can achieve this by improving their in-game avatars and defeating the strongest foes. They will need the finest fighting equipment and in-game resources to thrive in this challenging world. Additionally, individuals can use pets to boost their total damage and other important stats.

Players can also party up with their friends and engage in deadly raids to earn massive rewards. They can also consider redeeming the promo codes highlighted in this article to become a powerful force to be reckoned with.

Active codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator

The following codes must be activated as soon as possible because they will expire soon:

MAGICA – Free Gems & Boosts (Latest update code)

– Free Gems & Boosts (Latest update code) KU16NAI9 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts CR1MS6OP8N – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts S1CARL67ET – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts A166KANE – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1TOR65RO – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 2YEARS – Free Gems & Boosts

Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator

Over time, many old codes have expired in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator. Players will get invalid messages if they try to redeem these codes.

1CHA4INS3AW – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts PO1CHIT42 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts CHAINSAW2 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts MU1G4E1TSU – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1N40OMI – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 700M – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts RED139 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1OB38I – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 13SH7RINE – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts CHAINSAW – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 13SH7RINE – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts B1EA3S6T – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts HALLOWEEN – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts TOB1U35 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts AK1U3MA4 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts SH133LD – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts BEAST – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1CY3BO2RG – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts SEASON2 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts BA131KUBRO – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts M1OC3H0I – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts MO1NA2RC9H – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts NOJ1280 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 1RAMU2RA7 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts 600MVISITS – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts E1MP2E6ROR – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts RED – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts CRI125MSON – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts REAP1E24R – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts ALTER123 – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts M1EGU2ESTS2U – Free Gems & Boosts

– Free Gems & Boosts SOUND – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more MO1N21KE – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more ITABO120RI – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more H11ANA9 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more 11BESTB80Y – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more NIGH7TMA1RE1 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more 1NIL1IN6 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more ONEYEAR – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more C1HU1U5NI – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more PETS – 1x Free Pet

– 1x Free Pet PRI11EST4ESS – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more R1O1K3IA – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more oneyear – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more 1SUS12KY – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more 1PASTA11 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more FLUFFY9 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more 500MILLIONV – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more BESTBOY8 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more SUMMER7 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more KONEKI6 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more HALFTENGOKU – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more ONIMIL4 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more GEAR5 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more KONNOMIL3 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more MIL2MIKA – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more MIL1ALIS – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more SLIME – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more TYFOR1MILLION – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more 10KMORETOAMILLION – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more 20KMORETOAMIL – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more 970COMBAT – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more STRONGEST – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more ESDEAF960 – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more 950SUNG – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more 940NOJO – Gems, Boosts, & more

– Gems, Boosts, & more 093000 – Gems, Boosts, & more

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator?

Players must follow the easy steps instructed below to activate the Roblox codes:

Launch the Roblox game and enter the server

Click the small Twitter icon under the settings button below your character's HP and XP progress bars.

A new code box will be displayed on the game screen

Enter an active code into the text box that states Enter Code

Hit the green-themed "GO" option to redeem the Roblox code

Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Hence avoid making typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption process.