Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes (February 2023)

Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator is a very easy game with a simple aim: train your avatar and upgrade it to become the strongest player around. Gamers can explore many world-related options to find and fight other players and AI-controlled foes as well as bosses.

One can use free codes at the beginning of their journey to gain extra in-game cash and Boosts that can accelerate the accumulation of money, luck, tokens, etc. This will give players a head start in the game, enabling them to quickly climb the scoreboard.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Anime Fighters Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

Listed below are the active codes in the Roblox game Anime Fighters Simulator:

1MilFaves - This active code can be redeemed in the game for Yen and XP Boosts

BronzePiece_ - This active code can be redeemed in the game for free boosts and rewards

DungeonRefund2 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for several Boosts

DungeonRefund3 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for several Boosts

MiniUpdatePog - This active code can be redeemed in the game for several Boosts

otrademark - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Divine Fruit

RealDaireb - This active code can be redeemed in the game for free boosts and rewards

SoulAcademy - This active code can be redeemed in the game for several Boosts

Sub2Codenex - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 10-minute Luck Boost

Sub2Veyar - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 10-minute Luck Boost

SummerEvent2 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for several rewards

SummerEvent - This active code can be redeemed in the game for several Boosts

Thanks900k - This active code can be redeemed in the game for several rewards

ToadBoi - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a 10-minute Luck Boost

UpdateDelaySad - This active code can be redeemed in the game for several rewards

WorldAtWar - This active code can be redeemed in the game for several rewards

For more codes, players can follow the creators of the game on their Twitter account, @BronzePiece_, or join the title's official Discord group to get the latest updates. Gamers can find detailed steps on how to redeem free codes in the last section of this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

Here are the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

2k22 - This code was redeemed for various rewards

700klikes - This code was redeemed for various rewards

800klikes - This code was redeemed for free rewards

AFSAnniversary - This code was redeemed for several rewards

Christmas - This code was redeemed for several rewards

FashionEmpire - This code was redeemed for a variety of rewards

FourthOfJuly - This code was redeemed for several Boosts

HalfBillion - This code was redeemed for free Boosts and rewards

LandOfGuts - This code was redeemed for several rewards

NinjaCity - This code was redeemed for free rewards

NinjaCityRaid - This code was redeemed for two tickets

OrcaPrison - This code was redeemed for various rewards

PsychicCity - This code was redeemed for a Boost

TheHole - This code was redeemed for free rewards

TimeTravelTokyo - This code was redeemed for various rewards

Underworld - This code was redeemed for free Boosts and rewards

Update25.3 - This code was redeemed for various rewards

WorldOfGames - This code was redeemed for various rewards

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator

You can use these easy steps to redeem any code in Anime Fighters Simulator:

Launch Anime Fighters Simulator and wait for it to load.

Click on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen.

Copy and paste an active code into the text space.

Click on the green button to complete the process.

Try to use the Roblox code after restarting the game if it does not work on the first attempt.

