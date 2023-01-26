Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution codes for January 2023: Free spins, luck, and more

Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution allows players to become a titan slayer and battle unstoppable titans. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where the land has been overrun by titans. Gamers must use their hooks and abilities to dodge and counter deadly attacks from the titans. With every titan that is slain, players will be able to upgrade their stats, becoming stronger and faster.
Robloxians can customize their character, upgrade their stats, and choose from a variety of races, such as humans, titans, or even a hybrid. Each race has its own unique stats and abilities. Character appearances, such as hair and clothing, can be customized as well.
Additionally, there are numerous various game modes available in Attack on Titan Evolution, including single-player, co-op, and online play. Titans can be faced by one player in the single-player mode, and players can also fight the Titans together in cooperative mode. Finally, they can compete against each other from across the world in the online mode.
The codes listed below offer free spins, luck, and more. Players can receive special skill benefits with spins. Users can also receive huge XP boosts from these codes, which will make it easier for them to level up their characters and open up higher perks.
Utilize these Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution codes to get free spins, luck, and more in January 2023
List of active codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution
The following list of active codes will give players free spins, luck, and more in January 2023. Since the Attack on Titan Evolution codes may expire at any time without prior warning, you are urged to redeem them as soon as possible:
- 90kLikes - Use this code to obtain 40 spins
- BossStudiosBack - Use this code to obtain 60 minutes 2x EXP
- ShiftingComeback - Use this code to obtain 20 spins
- DecemberSoSoon? - Use this code to obtain 25 spins
- EReNYeAGeR - Use this code to obtain 35 spins
- CaleBArlerT - Use this code to obtain 2x EXP
- PRAYFORPAN50 - Use this code to obtain 50 spins
- AbnormalVotes - Use this code to obtain x2 Luck
- SORRY - Use this code to obtain two x2 Luck
- 80KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 35 spins - Use this code to obtain
- BossLuck - Use this code to obtain One hour 2x Luck
- ATTACKTITAN - Use this code to obtain 50 spins
- TITANSHIFTINGSOON - Use this code to obtain 35 spins
- MaidFitOUT - Use this code to obtain 40 spins
- BossStudio - Use this code to obtain 1 hour x2 Luck
- OnePieceCrates - Use this code to obtain 40 spins
- BASEBALLPITCH - Use this code to obtain 1 hour of 2x XP
- BOSSGIFT - Use this code to obtain 1 hour of 2x Luck
- SAVEHISTORIA - Use this code to obtain 40 spins
List of inactive codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution
The codes listed below are no longer valid for use with Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution. Players can still attempt to redeem the Attack on Titan Evolution codes.
- NEWSTUDIO - Use this code to obtain 40 spins
- 50KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 12000 gold
- 5MVISITS - Use this code to obtain 40 spins
- 1MVISITS - Use this code to obtain 125 spins
- 75KFAVS - Use this code to obtain 75 spins
- 20KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 75 spins
- AOTERELEASE - Use this code to obtain 200 spins and an XP Boost
- 25KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 25 spins and an XP Boost
- 2MVISITS+ - Use this code to obtain 25 spins
- 2MVISITS - Use this code to obtain 25 spins
- 30KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 25 spins
- 40KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 12000 gold
- 35KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 25 spins
- 100KFAVS - Use this code to obtain 25 spins
- 25KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 25 spins and XP Boost
- fixes - Use this code to obtain 10k cash
- peak - Use this code to obtain 175 family spins
- stresstest - Use this code to obtain 25 family spins
- 10klikes - Use this code to obtain 50 family spins
How to use all the active codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution
All the codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution can be redeemed by following these easy steps:
- Press the Menu button located in the bottom left corner of the game.
- Press the Settings (gear) icon in the radial that appears.
- Go to the Settings menu and choose Codes.
- To redeem your rewards, fill out the window with the code and press the Submit button.
After manually entering Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution codes, you must check them again for typos. You can also copy and paste the codes during the redemption process to avoid errors.