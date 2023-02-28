Roblox Baby Simulator codes (February 2023)

Roblox Baby Simulator is a game where you live the life of a small baby. The aim is to grow bigger and crush the competition. The baby avatar doesn’t really change form, but its size keeps increasing when it plays with a wide variety of toys. Players earn in-game money and Happiness, which can be used to buy fun items for the avatar.
As soon as they start the game, bigger babies will start attacking them. To better defend themselves, players can redeem free codes to grow and become more powerful to take on any opponents. For free codes, they can follow the creators of the Roblox game on Twitter and Discord.
Roblox players can redeem free codes in Baby Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Baby Simulator
All the codes that are currently active in the game can be found below:
- 100kfavs - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 25 Gems
- 10mvisits - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 100 Gems
- coinsbaby - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 500 Coins
- gem20 - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 20 Gems
- gem50 - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 50 Gems
- gemazing - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 100 Gems
- gems - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 250 Gems
- HappierBaby - This active code can be redeemed by players to get a Reward
- launch - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 50 Coins
- PET - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 250 coins
- space - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 100 Coins
- Twitter1 - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 50 Coins
- Twitter2 - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 100 Coins
- update2 - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 200 Coins
- waawaa - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 50 Gems
- Xmas - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 200 Snowflakes
- YAY - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 2,000 Happiness
- zzz - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 100 Coins
To see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free codes, continue reading this article.
Expired codes in Roblox Baby Simulator
The following Roblox codes do not work anymore. If you see a code on this list, move on to the next one to save your time and effort:
- 5mvisits - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get 50 Happiness
- blastoff - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get 25 Orange Tokens
- candyland - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get 10 Peppermint
- dadda - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get 50 Happiness
- happierbaby - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get 50 Happiness
- happybaby - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get 50 Happiness
- marsbaby - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get 50 Happiness
- secretcode - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get 50 Happiness
- talkingbaby - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get 50 Happiness
- tokens - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get 50 Orange Tokens
- yum - This inactive code was redeemed by players to get 25 Peppermint
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Baby Simulator?
To redeem the active codes in the game, follow the easy steps that are given below for your convenience:
- Launch the game and wait for your avatar to appear.
- Click on the Codes icon on left side of the screen.
- Enter the code exactly as it appears in the text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to complete the process.
After you've gone through all the steps, you will see the rewards immediately added to your account.