Roblox Bleach Era codes (February 2023): Free rolls, resets, and more

Roblox Bleach Era is a remake of the popular anime Bleach in the metaversal platform, where players follow a similar storyline of the popular sensation. They are given a choice to choose between a Soul Reaper or a Hollow, and their own path for the same.
Across the way they need to complete a set of quests to learn different skills, gain more power, and level up their character so they can defeat their enemies with a single slash with utmost ease. The action-based game has become one of the most popular anime-themed titles on Roblox.
To level up faster, there are codes that can help players who like to avoid the endless grind of completing quests. Here's a list of active and inactive offerings in Roblox Bleach Era as of February 2023.
Roblox Bleach Era codes for February 2023: Active and inactive codes, and how to redeem
Exploring active codes in Roblox Bleach Era
Here's a complete list of codes that will work in Bleach Era as of February 2023:
- RerollReiastsu4 – Reiastsu roll
- RerollReiastsu5 – Reiastsu roll
- RerollReiastsu6 – Reiastsu roll
- RerollMask6 – Mask reroll
- RerollMask5 – Mask reroll
- RerollMask4 – Mask reroll
- RerollHollowApp6 – Hollow appearance reroll
- RerollHollowApp5 – Hollow appearance reroll
- RerollHollowApp4 – Hollow appearance reroll
- DropBoost4 – 15-minute drop boost
- DropBoost5 – 15-minute drop boost
- DropBoost6 – 15-minute drop boost
- RerollColor4 – Zanpakuto colour reroll
- RerollColor5 – Zanpakuto colour reroll
- RerollColor6 – Zanpakuto colour reroll
- ResetSkillPoints4 – Skill point reset
- ResetSkillPoints5 – Skill point reset
- ResetSkillPoints6 – Skill point reset
- RerollRes4 – Resurrection reroll
- RerollRes5 – Resurrection reroll
- RerollRes6 – Resurrection reroll
- RerollElement4 – Element reroll
- RerollElement5 – Element reroll
- RerollElement6 – Element reroll
- BleachEraMerch
- #SYLFUSTHEGOAT
- RerollElement1 – Element reroll
- RerollElement2 – Element reroll
- RerollElement3 – Element reroll
- RerollHollowApp1 – Hollow appearance reroll
- RerollHollowApp2 – Hollow appearance reroll
- RerollHollowApp3 – Hollow appearance reroll
- RerollReiastsu1 – Reiastsu roll
- RerollReiastsu2 – Reiastsu roll
- RerollReiastsu3 – Reiastsu roll
- RerollRes1 – Resurrection reroll
- RerollRes2 – Resurrection reroll
- RerollRes3 – Resurrection reroll
- ResetSkillPoints1 – Skill point reset
- ResetSkillPoints2 – Skill point reset
- ResetSkillPoints3 – Skill point reset
- RerollColor1 – Zanpakuto colour reroll
- RerollColor2 – Zanpakuto colour reroll
- RerollColor3 – Zanpakuto colour reroll
- DropBoost1 – 15-minute drop boost
- DropBoost2 – 15-minute drop boost
- DropBoost3 – 15-minute drop boost
- followomikage – A cloak
- followmoyuto – Rewards
- 6.9mvisits – One-hour XP boost
- 33klikes – One-hour XP boost
- happy2022 – One-hour XP boost
- bleachera2soon – One-hour XP boost
Players can use these to get the rewards mentioned above and ensure that their gameplay is exciting and competitive.
Inactive codes in Roblox Bleach Era
Here's a complete list of codes that will not work in Bleach Era anymore as of February 2023:
- FreeResReroll
- FreeElementReroll
- TeamBleachEra
- 3mvisits
- 20klikes
- 50faves
- 2mvisits
- 45kfaves
- 15klikes
- resetskillpoints
- alpha6k
- 25kfaves
- 7klikes
- FinallyUpdate
- ExpBoost4
The codes above have expired, however, players can check them themselves in the game for any hidden rewards that they might receive. On the contrary, the playerbase appreciates the efforts of the developers and the community on how they keep things fresh in the Roblox experience with regular updates and free rewards.
How to redeem Bleach Era codes
Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem the codes that are currently active for Bleach Era:
- Open Bleach Era in your Roblox Experience app.
- Click the Enter Code Here box located in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Copy a working code from the list above and paste it in the box.
- Hit Enter and you're done.
Make sure to enter the codes as they're written in the list as they are case-sensitive. If the working code still doesn't go through, restart your Roblox Experience app and boot up the game again.