Roblox Bleach Era codes (February 2023): Free rolls, resets, and more

Roblox Bleach Era is a remake of the popular anime Bleach in the metaversal platform, where players follow a similar storyline of the popular sensation. They are given a choice to choose between a Soul Reaper or a Hollow, and their own path for the same.

Across the way they need to complete a set of quests to learn different skills, gain more power, and level up their character so they can defeat their enemies with a single slash with utmost ease. The action-based game has become one of the most popular anime-themed titles on Roblox.

To level up faster, there are codes that can help players who like to avoid the endless grind of completing quests. Here's a list of active and inactive offerings in Roblox Bleach Era as of February 2023.

Roblox Bleach Era codes for February 2023: Active and inactive codes, and how to redeem

Exploring active codes in Roblox Bleach Era

Here's a complete list of codes that will work in Bleach Era as of February 2023:

RerollReiastsu4 – Reiastsu roll

– Reiastsu roll RerollReiastsu5 – Reiastsu roll

– Reiastsu roll RerollReiastsu6 – Reiastsu roll

– Reiastsu roll RerollMask6 – Mask reroll

– Mask reroll RerollMask5 – Mask reroll

– Mask reroll RerollMask4 – Mask reroll

– Mask reroll RerollHollowApp6 – Hollow appearance reroll

– Hollow appearance reroll RerollHollowApp5 – Hollow appearance reroll

– Hollow appearance reroll RerollHollowApp4 – Hollow appearance reroll

– Hollow appearance reroll DropBoost4 – 15-minute drop boost

– 15-minute drop boost DropBoost5 – 15-minute drop boost

– 15-minute drop boost DropBoost6 – 15-minute drop boost

– 15-minute drop boost RerollColor4 – Zanpakuto colour reroll

– Zanpakuto colour reroll RerollColor5 – Zanpakuto colour reroll

– Zanpakuto colour reroll RerollColor6 – Zanpakuto colour reroll

– Zanpakuto colour reroll ResetSkillPoints4 – Skill point reset

– Skill point reset ResetSkillPoints5 – Skill point reset

– Skill point reset ResetSkillPoints6 – Skill point reset

– Skill point reset RerollRes4 – Resurrection reroll

– Resurrection reroll RerollRes5 – Resurrection reroll

– Resurrection reroll RerollRes6 – Resurrection reroll

– Resurrection reroll RerollElement4 – Element reroll

– Element reroll RerollElement5 – Element reroll

– Element reroll RerollElement6 – Element reroll

– Element reroll BleachEraMerch

#SYLFUSTHEGOAT

RerollElement1 – Element reroll

– Element reroll RerollElement2 – Element reroll

– Element reroll RerollElement3 – Element reroll

– Element reroll RerollHollowApp1 – Hollow appearance reroll

– Hollow appearance reroll RerollHollowApp2 – Hollow appearance reroll

– Hollow appearance reroll RerollHollowApp3 – Hollow appearance reroll

– Hollow appearance reroll RerollReiastsu1 – Reiastsu roll

– Reiastsu roll RerollReiastsu2 – Reiastsu roll

– Reiastsu roll RerollReiastsu3 – Reiastsu roll

– Reiastsu roll RerollRes1 – Resurrection reroll

– Resurrection reroll RerollRes2 – Resurrection reroll

– Resurrection reroll RerollRes3 – Resurrection reroll

– Resurrection reroll ResetSkillPoints1 – Skill point reset

– Skill point reset ResetSkillPoints2 – Skill point reset

– Skill point reset ResetSkillPoints3 – Skill point reset

– Skill point reset RerollColor1 – Zanpakuto colour reroll

– Zanpakuto colour reroll RerollColor2 – Zanpakuto colour reroll

– Zanpakuto colour reroll RerollColor3 – Zanpakuto colour reroll

– Zanpakuto colour reroll DropBoost1 – 15-minute drop boost

– 15-minute drop boost DropBoost2 – 15-minute drop boost

– 15-minute drop boost DropBoost3 – 15-minute drop boost

– 15-minute drop boost followomikage – A cloak

– A cloak followmoyuto – Rewards

– Rewards 6.9mvisits – One-hour XP boost

– One-hour XP boost 33klikes – One-hour XP boost

– One-hour XP boost happy2022 – One-hour XP boost

– One-hour XP boost bleachera2soon – One-hour XP boost

Players can use these to get the rewards mentioned above and ensure that their gameplay is exciting and competitive.

Inactive codes in Roblox Bleach Era

Here's a complete list of codes that will not work in Bleach Era anymore as of February 2023:

FreeResReroll

FreeElementReroll

TeamBleachEra

3mvisits

20klikes

50faves

2mvisits

45kfaves

15klikes

resetskillpoints

alpha6k

25kfaves

7klikes

FinallyUpdate

ExpBoost4

The codes above have expired, however, players can check them themselves in the game for any hidden rewards that they might receive. On the contrary, the playerbase appreciates the efforts of the developers and the community on how they keep things fresh in the Roblox experience with regular updates and free rewards.

How to redeem Bleach Era codes

Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem the codes that are currently active for Bleach Era:

Open Bleach Era in your Roblox Experience app. Click the Enter Code Here box located in the top-left corner of the screen. Copy a working code from the list above and paste it in the box. Hit Enter and you're done.

Make sure to enter the codes as they're written in the list as they are case-sensitive. If the working code still doesn't go through, restart your Roblox Experience app and boot up the game again.

