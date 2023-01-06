Roblox Bubblegum Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Gems and more

Bubblegum Simulator stands out among the plethora of simulator experiences on Roblox due to its distinctive gameplay mechanisms. Its players must blow the biggest size of gum to thrive on the server. This might sound easy, but the task can be quite challenging, as one will need plenty of tools, enhancements, and money.

Instead of spending Robux to purchase these items, players can redeem the many promo codes released by the game's creators. These codes offer gems, items, and currency for free.

Active codes in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator

Players can use these codes to get plenty of free stuff in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator:

20HourLuck – 20 Hours of 2x Luck (NEW)

– 20 Hours of 2x Luck (NEW) FrostPortal – Six Hours of 2x Luck

– Six Hours of 2x Luck Update78 – Six hours of 2x Hatch Speed

– Six hours of 2x Hatch Speed SuperSpooky – Six Hours of 2x Luck

– Six Hours of 2x Luck Update77 – Six hours of 2x Hatch Speed

– Six hours of 2x Hatch Speed Glitch – Six Hours of 2x Luck

– Six Hours of 2x Luck Update75 – Six hours of 2x Hatch Speed

– Six hours of 2x Hatch Speed Easter21 – Six Hours of 2x Luck

– Six Hours of 2x Luck Update74 – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed SylentlyBest – 2x Hatch Speed

– 2x Hatch Speed BlizzyrdBest – 2x Luck

– 2x Luck hiddenvideocode – 2x Luck

– 2x Luck Update73 – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Luckiest – Luck

– Luck Update72 – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Royalty – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed valentine – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed update71 – Luck

– Luck pinkarmypet – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Update70 – Luck

– Luck Update68 – Luck

– Luck SantaClaus – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed ChristmasStream – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed JollyChristmas – Luck

– Luck ChristmasPart2 – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Update66 – Luck

– Luck christmas – 5,000 Candy Canes

– 5,000 Candy Canes Update65 – Luck

– Luck Ghosts – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Update63 – Luck

– Luck Update60 – Luck

– Luck Update59 – Luck

– Luck Update58 – Luck

– Luck Update57 – Luck

– Luck Update54 – Luck

– Luck Update53 – Luck

– Luck Update51 – Luck

– Luck Update50 – Luck

– Luck Update49 – Luck

– Luck Update48 – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Update47 – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Update45 – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Season 8 – Luck

– Luck Mushroom – Luck

– Luck Galactic – Luck

– Luck Portal – Luck

– Luck MegaSale – Luck

– Luck 600M – Luck

– Luck Valentines – Luck

– Luck 2hourLuck – Luck

– Luck BriteJuice – Luck

– Luck BubblePass – Luck

– Luck ExtraLuck – Luck

– Luck Fancy2 – Luck

– Luck HappyEaster – Luck

– Luck Halloween – Luck

– Luck July4th – Luck

– Luck Kraken – Luck

– Luck LostCity – Luck

– Luck LuckyDay – Luck

– Luck NewWorld – Luck

– Luck Ocean – Luck

– Luck Season3 – Luck

– Luck SecretLuckCode – Luck

– Luck sircfenneriscool – Luck

– Luck sircfennerNoob – Luck

– Luck StPatricks – Luck

– Luck SuperBeach – Luck

– Luck SuperLuck – Luck

– Luck ThankYou – Luck

– Luck UnderTheSea – Luck

– Luck Update16 – Luck

– Luck Update21 – Luck

– Luck SuperCoins – 1,000 Coins

– 1,000 Coins BlueCrew – 5,000 Gems

– 5,000 Gems pinkarmypet – 5,000 Gems

– 5,000 Gems Twiisted – 5,000 Gems

– 5,000 Gems SuperGems – 100 Gems

– 100 Gems SecretPet – Toy Serpent

– Toy Serpent FreePet – Twitter Dominus

– Twitter Dominus SpookyHalloween – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Citrus – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Vacation – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Carnival2 – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed MegaSpeedBoost – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed SuperSale – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Vine – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Spring – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Season7 – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Challenges – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed 300M – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed 400m – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed AtlantisHats – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed BeachBoost – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Bunny – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed ChristmasBoost – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Circus – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Clown – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Cupid – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Fireworks – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed FREE – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed FreeBoost – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed FreeHatchSpeed – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague – Luck

– Luck InThePast – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Part2 – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Pass – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Poseidon – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed ReallyFancy – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed SecretBoost – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Special – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed SpeedBoost – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed SpeedyBoi – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Summer – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed SuperSecret – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed superspeed – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed Tomcat – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed TrickOrTreat – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed UltraSpeed – Hatch Speed

– Hatch Speed AncientTimes – Shiny Chance

– Shiny Chance ChocolateEgg – Shiny Chance

– Shiny Chance Colorful – Shiny Chance

– Shiny Chance Fancy – Shiny Chance

– Shiny Chance Mythical – Shiny Chance

– Shiny Chance Secrets – Shiny Chance

– Shiny Chance Thanks – Shiny Chance

– Shiny Chance UncleSam – Shiny Chance

Inactive codes in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator

Here are the expired codes in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator as of January 2023:

FrostEgg - Frost Egg

- Frost Egg FreeDominusPet - Spookivus

- Spookivus TwitchRelease - TwitchKitty

- TwitchKitty Golemite - Twitch Golem

How to redeem codes in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator

The steps given below will help you redeem Roblox Bubblegum Simulator codes within a few minutes:

Start Bubblegum Simulator on Roblox and enter the server.

Select the blue Twitter logo button to open the code redemption interface.

Now, copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the blue text box.

Make sure to hit the green "Enter" button to get the freebies.

You can find all the free rewards in your in-game inventory.

