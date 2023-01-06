Create

Roblox Bubblegum Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Gems and more

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jan 06, 2023 06:16 AM IST
Follow @BGSRoblox, the game's official Twitter handle to learn about new codes and updates (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bubblegum Simulator stands out among the plethora of simulator experiences on Roblox due to its distinctive gameplay mechanisms. Its players must blow the biggest size of gum to thrive on the server. This might sound easy, but the task can be quite challenging, as one will need plenty of tools, enhancements, and money.

Instead of spending Robux to purchase these items, players can redeem the many promo codes released by the game's creators. These codes offer gems, items, and currency for free.

Active codes in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator

Players can use these codes to get plenty of free stuff in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator:

  • 20HourLuck – 20 Hours of 2x Luck (NEW)
  • FrostPortal – Six Hours of 2x Luck
  • Update78 – Six hours of 2x Hatch Speed
  • SuperSpooky – Six Hours of 2x Luck
  • Update77 – Six hours of 2x Hatch Speed
  • Glitch – Six Hours of 2x Luck
  • Update75 – Six hours of 2x Hatch Speed
  • Easter21 – Six Hours of 2x Luck
  • Update74 – Hatch Speed
  • SylentlyBest – 2x Hatch Speed
  • BlizzyrdBest – 2x Luck
  • hiddenvideocode – 2x Luck
  • Update73 – Hatch Speed
  • Luckiest – Luck
  • Update72 – Hatch Speed
  • Royalty – Hatch Speed
  • valentine – Hatch Speed
  • update71 – Luck
  • pinkarmypet – Hatch Speed
  • Update70 – Luck
  • Update68 – Luck
  • SantaClaus – Hatch Speed
  • ChristmasStream – Hatch Speed
  • JollyChristmas – Luck
  • ChristmasPart2 – Hatch Speed
  • Update66 – Luck
  • christmas – 5,000 Candy Canes
  • Update65 – Luck
  • Ghosts – Hatch Speed
  • Update63 – Luck
  • Update60 – Luck
  • Update59 – Luck
  • Update58 – Luck
  • Update57 – Luck
  • Update54 – Luck
  • Update53 – Luck
  • Update51 – Luck
  • Update50 – Luck
  • Update49 – Luck
  • Update48 – Hatch Speed
  • Update47 – Hatch Speed
  • Update45 – Hatch Speed
  • Season 8 – Luck
  • Mushroom – Luck
  • Galactic – Luck
  • Portal – Luck
  • MegaSale – Luck
  • 600M – Luck
  • Valentines – Luck
  • 2hourLuck – Luck
  • BriteJuice – Luck
  • BubblePass – Luck
  • ExtraLuck – Luck
  • Fancy2 – Luck
  • HappyEaster – Luck
  • Halloween – Luck
  • July4th – Luck
  • Kraken – Luck
  • LostCity – Luck
  • LuckyDay – Luck
  • NewWorld – Luck
  • Ocean – Luck
  • Season3 – Luck
  • SecretLuckCode – Luck
  • sircfenneriscool – Luck
  • sircfennerNoob – Luck
  • StPatricks – Luck
  • SuperBeach – Luck
  • SuperLuck – Luck
  • ThankYou – Luck
  • UnderTheSea – Luck
  • Update16 – Luck
  • Update21 – Luck
  • SuperCoins – 1,000 Coins
  • BlueCrew – 5,000 Gems
  • pinkarmypet – 5,000 Gems
  • Twiisted – 5,000 Gems
  • SuperGems – 100 Gems
  • SecretPet – Toy Serpent
  • FreePet – Twitter Dominus
  • SpookyHalloween – Hatch Speed
  • Citrus – Hatch Speed
  • Vacation – Hatch Speed
  • Carnival2 – Hatch Speed
  • MegaSpeedBoost – Hatch Speed
  • SuperSale – Hatch Speed
  • Vine – Hatch Speed
  • Spring – Hatch Speed
  • Season7 – Hatch Speed
  • Challenges – Hatch Speed
  • 300M – Hatch Speed
  • 400m – Hatch Speed
  • AtlantisHats – Hatch Speed
  • BeachBoost – Hatch Speed
  • Bunny – Hatch Speed
  • ChristmasBoost – Hatch Speed
  • Circus – Hatch Speed
  • Clown – Hatch Speed
  • Cupid – Hatch Speed
  • Fireworks – Hatch Speed
  • FREE – Hatch Speed
  • FreeBoost – Hatch Speed
  • FreeHatchSpeed – Hatch Speed
  • HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague – Luck
  • InThePast – Hatch Speed
  • Part2 – Hatch Speed
  • Pass – Hatch Speed
  • Poseidon – Hatch Speed
  • ReallyFancy – Hatch Speed
  • SecretBoost – Hatch Speed
  • Special – Hatch Speed
  • SpeedBoost – Hatch Speed
  • SpeedyBoi – Hatch Speed
  • Summer – Hatch Speed
  • SuperSecret – Hatch Speed
  • superspeed – Hatch Speed
  • Tomcat – Hatch Speed
  • TrickOrTreat – Hatch Speed
  • UltraSpeed – Hatch Speed
  • AncientTimes – Shiny Chance
  • ChocolateEgg – Shiny Chance
  • Colorful – Shiny Chance
  • Fancy – Shiny Chance
  • Mythical – Shiny Chance
  • Secrets – Shiny Chance
  • Thanks – Shiny Chance
  • UncleSam – Shiny Chance

Inactive codes in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator

Here are the expired codes in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator as of January 2023:

  • FrostEgg- Frost Egg
  • FreeDominusPet - Spookivus
  • TwitchRelease - TwitchKitty
  • Golemite - Twitch Golem

How to redeem codes in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator

The steps given below will help you redeem Roblox Bubblegum Simulator codes within a few minutes:

  • Start Bubblegum Simulator on Roblox and enter the server.
  • Select the blue Twitter logo button to open the code redemption interface.
  • Now, copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the blue text box.
  • Make sure to hit the green "Enter" button to get the freebies.

You can find all the free rewards in your in-game inventory.

