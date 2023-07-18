Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds codes (July 2023): Free Gems 

Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds drew inspiration from the world-renowned One Piece anime/manga franchise. Robloxians are tasked with transforming their avatars into powerful pirates like Monkey D Luffy, the anime's protagonist. Furthermore, they can write their own pirate sagas and defeat their foes roaming the seven seas. Players can also get their hands on the deadliest Devil Fruits to acquire a variety of powerful spells. This allows them to turn the tide during the deadliest battles.

New players will struggle initially, lacking weapons, Devil Fruits, and other important resources. That's when the courtesy of the developers presents itself in the form of promo codes. Newbies can easily redeem these codes using this article to earn free Gems.

Active codes in Roblox Battlegrounds

The following codes must be redeemed with haste, as they will expire soon, possibly after the next patch update.

FULL360! - Redeem for 600 Gems (Latest)

Redeem for 600 Gems 350HAPPY - Redeem for 1000 Gems (Latest)

Redeem for 1000 Gems HYPETIME! - Redeem for 500 Gems

Redeem for 500 Gems TECHNOBOX - Redeem for 800 Gems

Redeem for 800 Gems PULLINGSTRINGZ - Redeem for 900 Gems

Redeem for 900 Gems PITYUP! - Redeem for 600 Gems

Redeem for 600 Gems 340NEVERENDS! - Redeem for 900 Gems

Redeem for 900 Gems 330WEUP! - Redeem for 600 Gems

Redeem for 600 Gems 320THXGUYS! - Redeem for 850 Gems

Redeem for 850 Gems HYPEFIX! - Redeem for 400 Gems

Redeem for 400 Gems 310KEEPGOING - Redeem for 500 Gems

Redeem for 500 Gems 4TTRACTI0N - Redeem for 700 Gems

Redeem for 700 Gems SKYH1GH! - Redeem for 350 Gems

Redeem for 350 Gems 300KWOW - Redeem for 800 Gems

Redeem for 800 Gems OMG100M - Redeem for 1,200 Gems

Inactive codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds

Several old codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds have gone invalid. Fresh codes may be released after the next update.

KINGJUNGL3 —This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems 2HAPPY290 —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems TOOKRAZY280 —This code was redeemable for Gems

—This code was redeemable for Gems 270TOOINSANE —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems LIGHTNINGHYPE —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems KRAZYGASSED —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems 260BELIEVE —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems GETKRAZYY! —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems 250QUARTER! —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems 240GASSED —This code was redeemable for 600 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 600 Gems BUGFIXOP —This code was redeemable for 500 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 500 Gems TOOHAPPYBRO —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems GRATITUDE —This code was redeemable for x2 Luck Extender

—This code was redeemable for x2 Luck Extender 230GANGG —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems APPRECIATIVE —This code was redeemable for 500 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 500 Gems 100KWEDIDIT —This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems DAMN90K —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems 80KAHHHHH —This code was redeemable for 450 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 450 Gems THXFOR70K —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems FREEBREAD! —This code was redeemable for 300 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 300 Gems 60KLETSGO —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems SORRY4SHUTDOWN —This code was redeemable for 250 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 250 Gems MAGMALETSGOO —This code was redeemable for 900 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 900 Gems 50KINSANE —This code was redeemable for 500 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 500 Gems 40KDAMN —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems 35KWOWBRO —This code was redeemable for 200 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 200 Gems 30KLOVEYOU —This code was redeemable for 550 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 550 Gems 100KWEDIDIT —This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems DAMN90K —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems 80KAHHHHH —This code was redeemable for 450 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 450 Gems THXFOR70K —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems FREEBREAD! —This code was redeemable for 300 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 300 Gems 60KLETSGO —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems SORRY4SHUTDOWN —This code was redeemable for 250 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 250 Gems MAGMALETSGOO —This code was redeemable for 900 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 900 Gems 50KINSANE —This code was redeemable for 500 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 500 Gems 40KDAMN —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems 35KWOWBRO —This code was redeemable for 200 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 200 Gems 30KLOVEYOU—This code was redeemable for 550 Gems

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds?

Follow the simple steps featured below to claim the free rewards within a few minutes:

Start the game and stay on the main menu screen

Hit the "Spin Fruit" option (second button from the top)

A new interface featuring a wooden chest will pop up

Press the chest to bring up the code redemption UI

You can copy the desired code from our list and paste it into the text box that states, "Enter Code Here..."

Click the dark blue "Redeem" button to activate the code

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence avoid entering the codes manually to eliminate typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption process.