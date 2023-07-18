Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds codes (July 2023): Free Gems 

Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds drew inspiration from the world-renowned One Piece anime/manga franchise. Robloxians are tasked with transforming their avatars into powerful pirates like Monkey D Luffy, the anime's protagonist. Furthermore, they can write their own pirate sagas and defeat their foes roaming the seven seas. Players can also get their hands on the deadliest Devil Fruits to acquire a variety of powerful spells. This allows them to turn the tide during the deadliest battles.
New players will struggle initially, lacking weapons, Devil Fruits, and other important resources. That's when the courtesy of the developers presents itself in the form of promo codes. Newbies can easily redeem these codes using this article to earn free Gems.
Active codes in Roblox Battlegrounds
The following codes must be redeemed with haste, as they will expire soon, possibly after the next patch update.
- FULL360! - Redeem for 600 Gems (Latest)
- 350HAPPY - Redeem for 1000 Gems (Latest)
- HYPETIME! - Redeem for 500 Gems
- TECHNOBOX - Redeem for 800 Gems
- PULLINGSTRINGZ - Redeem for 900 Gems
- PITYUP! - Redeem for 600 Gems
- 340NEVERENDS! - Redeem for 900 Gems
- 330WEUP! - Redeem for 600 Gems
- 320THXGUYS! - Redeem for 850 Gems
- HYPEFIX! - Redeem for 400 Gems
- 310KEEPGOING - Redeem for 500 Gems
- 4TTRACTI0N - Redeem for 700 Gems
- SKYH1GH! - Redeem for 350 Gems
- 300KWOW - Redeem for 800 Gems
- OMG100M - Redeem for 1,200 Gems
Inactive codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds
Several old codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds have gone invalid. Fresh codes may be released after the next update.
- KINGJUNGL3—This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems
- 2HAPPY290—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems
- TOOKRAZY280—This code was redeemable for Gems
- 270TOOINSANE—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems
- LIGHTNINGHYPE—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems
- KRAZYGASSED—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems
- 260BELIEVE—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems
- GETKRAZYY!—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems
- 250QUARTER!—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems
- 240GASSED—This code was redeemable for 600 Gems
- BUGFIXOP—This code was redeemable for 500 Gems
- TOOHAPPYBRO—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems
- GRATITUDE—This code was redeemable for x2 Luck Extender
- 230GANGG—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems
- APPRECIATIVE—This code was redeemable for 500 Gems
- 100KWEDIDIT—This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems
- DAMN90K—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems
- 80KAHHHHH—This code was redeemable for 450 Gems
- THXFOR70K—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems
- FREEBREAD!—This code was redeemable for 300 Gems
- 60KLETSGO—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN—This code was redeemable for 250 Gems
- MAGMALETSGOO—This code was redeemable for 900 Gems
- 50KINSANE—This code was redeemable for 500 Gems
- 40KDAMN—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems
- 35KWOWBRO—This code was redeemable for 200 Gems
- 30KLOVEYOU—This code was redeemable for 550 Gems
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds?
Follow the simple steps featured below to claim the free rewards within a few minutes:
- Start the game and stay on the main menu screen
- Hit the "Spin Fruit" option (second button from the top)
- A new interface featuring a wooden chest will pop up
- Press the chest to bring up the code redemption UI
- You can copy the desired code from our list and paste it into the text box that states, "Enter Code Here..."
- Click the dark blue "Redeem" button to activate the code
Roblox codes are case-sensitive, hence avoid entering the codes manually to eliminate typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption process.