Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes (January 2023): Free Pets, Gems, and more 

On the commercial map of Roblox Game Company Tycoon, players have the opportunity to build their own video game production business. This will allow them to develop games, lead a team, manage the office, and do a lot more.

Most Roblox newbies will struggle in this title initially, as they will lack the resources to run a profitable firm. This is why many individuals resort to using Robux to buy numerous in-game items to gain an advantage.

Instead of spending a fortune to obtain pets and in-game money, players can simply redeem the codes featured in this article. These offer free Rebirths, Gems, and Pets when redeemed. New players will get a head start on the map, whereas veteran gamers can further increase their dominance on the server using the active codes featured below.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon

NewPetModels - Redeem this code for 250K Gems (New)

20mvisits - Redeem this code for two million Gems (New)

18mvisits - Redeem this code for one million Gems (New)

WinterUpdate - Redeem this code for 500K Gems (New)

MerryXmas2021 - Redeem this code for 500K Gems (New)

EnjoyTheSnow - Redeem this code for 100K Gems (New)

1.9.6 - Redeem this code for 100k Gems (New)

AutumnUpdate - Redeem this code for one million Gems (New)

ConsoleUpdate - Redeem this code for two million Gems

1.9.0 - Redeem this code for 10 Rebirths

NewFloors - Redeem this code for 500,000 Gems

150KFavs - Redeem this code for 150,000 Gems

25KLikes - Redeem this code for 250,000 Gems

NewObbies - Redeem this code for 50,000 Gems

TradingUpdate - Redeem this code for 100,000 Gems

OneYearOfDevelopment - Redeem this code for 100,000 Gems

10KGroupMembers - Redeem this code for 100,000 Gems

BinaryCodes - Redeem this code for 10,000 Gems

SomeRandomCode - Redeem this code for 15,000 Gems

1001100010010110100000 - Redeem this code for 100,000 Gems

110000110101000 - Redeem this code for 25,000 Gems

SomeFreeRebirths - Redeem this code for five Rebirths

Baxtrix - Redeem this code for Baxtrix Pet

TwitterPet:D - Redeem this code for Twitter Pet

KODI - Redeem this code for ImaFlyNworker Pet

EasyRebirths - Redeem this code for three Rebirths

RebirthCode? - Redeem this code for a Rebirth

Roblox gamers are advised to redeem these active codes with haste, as they will expire soon. They can use Gems to purchase the best rigs, hire the finest employees, and get useful in-game tools to enhance their companies.

Inactive codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon

Unfortunately, a handful of old codes have gone invalid in Roblox Game Company Tycoon. New codes are released to the community on a regular basis. Gamers can expect a fresh batch during special in-game events and collaborations.

ActivePlayers:) -This code was redeemable for 100,000 Cash

1.8.6 - This code was redeemable for 191K Gems

AnotherHiddenCode - This code was redeemable for a 150,000 Cash

17MVisits - This code was redeemable for one million Gems

1000ExTrEmErs - This code was redeemable for 15,000 Gems

35KGroupMembers - This code was redeemable for 350,000 Gems

40KGroupMembers - This code was redeemable for 400,000 Gems

16MVisits - This code was redeemable for one million Gems

CodeHunter0 - This code was redeemable for 5,000 Gems

-FreeGems - This code was redeemable for 15,000 Gems

NewTwitter - This code was redeemable for 10,000 Gems

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon?

You can easily redeem the active codes for this title within a few minutes. All you have to do is:

Launch the game and enter the server.

Click the small UI button that can be found in the top-left corner of the screen. Few in-game interfaces will pop up.

Now, open the code redemption box by pressing the Twitter logo button situated on the left-hand side of the screen.

You can now copy any code from the active list provided earlier and paste it into the text box that says, "Type your code here."

Hit the green Redeem button to get the free rewards instantly!

Redeemed resources will be added to your in-game coffer, while the claimed Pets and tools can be found in the inventory.

Poll : 0 votes