Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes (July 2023): Free Gems, Pets, and more 

Roblox Game Company Tycoon allows players to establish and run gaming companies. They must also micro-manage their department, hire the best professionals, and produce the best video games on the server.

However, individuals will need the best rendering equipment and significant resources to become wealthy in Roblox Game Company Tycoon. This is when one must consider activating the active codes featured in this article.

These codes are easy to redeem and offer free rewards such as resources, pets, and more. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the promo codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon.

Active codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon

Sadly, no new codes have been released as of this month. Players can expect new codes in the next game update, which should happen soon.

MerryXMAS2021 – Redeem code for Free Gems

– Redeem code for Free Gems EnjoyTheSnow – Redeem code for Free Gems

– Redeem code for Free Gems WinterUpdate – Redeem code for 500,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 500,000 Gems 20mVisits – Redeem code for 2 million Gems

– Redeem code for 2 million Gems NewPetModels – Redeem code for Free Gems

– Redeem code for Free Gems ConsoleUpdate – Redeem code for Free Gems

– Redeem code for Free Gems 18MVisits – Redeem code for 1 million Gems

– Redeem code for 1 million Gems AutumnUpdate – Redeem code for 1 million Gems

– Redeem code for 1 million Gems 1.9.1 – Redeem code for 191,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 191,000 Gems ConsoleUpdate – Redeem code for 2 million Gems

– Redeem code for 2 million Gems 1.9.0 – Redeem code for 10 Rebirths

– Redeem code for 10 Rebirths NewFloors – Redeem code for 500,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 500,000 Gems 150KFavs – Redeem code for 150,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 150,000 Gems 25KLikes – Redeem code for 250,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 250,000 Gems 17MVisits – Redeem code for 1 million Gems

– Redeem code for 1 million Gems 16MVisits – Redeem code for 1 million Gems

– Redeem code for 1 million Gems 40KGroupMembers – Redeem code for 400,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 400,000 Gems 35KGroupMembers – Redeem code for 350,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 350,000 Gems Achievementz – Redeem code for 50,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 50,000 Gems NewObbies – Redeem code for 50,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 50,000 Gems TradingUpdate – Redeem code for 100,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 100,000 Gems OneYearOfDevelopment – Redeem code for 100,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 100,000 Gems 10KGroupMembers – Redeem code for 100,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 100,000 Gems BinaryCodes – Redeem code for 10,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 10,000 Gems SomeRandomCode – Redeem code for 15,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 15,000 Gems 1001100010010110100000 – Redeem code for 100,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 100,000 Gems 110000110101000 – Redeem code for 25,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 25,000 Gems SomeFreeRebirths – Redeem code for 5 Rebirths

– Redeem code for 5 Rebirths NewTwitter – Redeem code for 10,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 10,000 Gems -FreeGems- – Redeem code for 15,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 15,000 Gems CodeHunter0 – Redeem code for 5,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 5,000 Gems 1000ExTrEmErs – Redeem code for 15,000 Gems

– Redeem code for 15,000 Gems Baxtrix – Redeem code for a Baxtrix Pet

– Redeem code for a Baxtrix Pet TwitterPet:D – Redeem code for a Twitter Pet

– Redeem code for a Twitter Pet KODI – Redeem code for a ImaFlyNworker Pet

– Redeem code for a ImaFlyNworker Pet AnotherHiddenCode – Redeem code for a 150,000 Cash

– Redeem code for a 150,000 Cash EasyRebirths – Redeem code for 3 Rebirths

– Redeem code for 3 Rebirths RebirthCode? – Redeem code for a Rebirth

– Redeem code for a Rebirth ActivePlayers:) – Redeem code for a 100,000 Cash

Inactive codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon

Many old codes have expired over time, and they are as follows:

ActivePlayers:) -This code was redeemed for 100,000 Cash

1.8.6 - This code was redeemed for 191K Gems

AnotherHiddenCode - This code was redeemed for a 150,000 Cash

17MVisits - This code was redeemed for one million Gems

1000ExTrEmErs - This code was redeemed for 15,000 Gems

35KGroupMembers - This code was redeemed for 350,000 Gems

40KGroupMembers - This code was redeemed for 400,000 Gems

16MVisits - This code was redeemed for one million Gems

CodeHunter0 - This code was redeemed for 5,000 Gems

-FreeGems - This code was redeemed for 15,000 Gems

NewTwitter - This code was redeemed for 10,000 Gems

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon?

Readers are advised to follow the simple instructions mentioned below to redeem the codes:

Launch the Roblox game.

Once inside the server, click on the small blue-themed Twitter button on the screen's left side.

A new code box will be displayed.

Copy any code from the list and paste it into the "Type your code here" box.

Press the green Redeem button to claim your rewards.

Your newly obtained gems will be added to your treasury, whereas the pets can be found in the inventory.

