Roblox Gods of Glory Codes for December 2022: Free Minions

Created in September 2020, Roblox Gods of Glory is one of the most popular games on the platform. In the past two years, the title has garnered more than 40 million users, and nearly a quarter of a million people have added it to their favorites.

In Gods of Glory, players can be maleficent or generous to the population. As an evil god, they can destroy homes and cause natural disasters that will annihilate the people and their world.

If players choose benevolence, they can heal the wounded and repair the destruction caused by other gods. The choice is in their hands.

As beginners, players will only have the fireball ability to work with and earn points. Using this, they can take out people, buildings, and forests. Players can head over to the in-game shop to unlock more devastating abilities, where they'll be able to spend points on new powers. Unlocking powers such as lightning or tornadoes will enable them to take down different civilizations without hiccups.

To further increase the level of destruction, minions can be hired to work alongside the player. There's a wide range of minions and creatures to choose from, and players can experiment with them to find out which suits their playstyle.

Certain codes in the game will grant minions to Robloxians, and they should be redeemed immediately without further delay.

Get free minions using Roblox Gods of Glory codes in December 2022

Active codes in Roblox Gods of Glory

Developers have released a handful of codes for the winter season. However, they never mentioned any expiration dates. Hence, it's advised to redeem them without delay. Listed below are the working codes for December 2022.

fluffy doggo - Redeem this code to receive Think Noodles Minion.

- Redeem this code to receive Think Noodles Minion. GamingDan is epic - Redeem this code to receive Gaming Dan minion.

- Redeem this code to receive Gaming Dan minion. happy holidays - Redeem this code to receive Festive Kevin minion.

- Redeem this code to receive Festive Kevin minion. el dorado - Redeem this code to receive Golden Knight minion.

Inactive codes in Roblox Gods of Glory

Thankfully, as of December 2022, the game has no inactive codes. Users are advised to redeem all the working ones before they expire.

How to redeem Gods of Glory codes in Roblox

The process of redeeming active codes in Gods of Glory is fairly easy. Users can follow the steps given below to complete the process:

Launch the game and enter the server

Click on the small "Settings" button situated on the bottom right of the screen

A new UI titled "Settings" will appear. Click on the blue Twitter code box inside the newly appeared box

Players can directly copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that states, "Enter Code Here"

Make sure to hit the "Confirm" button to claim the freebies.

Players will immediately receive their rewards right after clicking the redeem button. It's a good idea to double-check the codes since they are usually case-sensitive. It is best to copy and paste the active ones to avoid typographical errors.

Poll : 0 votes