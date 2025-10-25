Roblox Halloween Spotlight Adopt Me guide

Adopt Me incorporates elements of its existing Halloween-themed minigames into the tasks for Halloween Spotlight, the platform-wide Roblox event. As part of this event, players can earn a Rune and a Key from each featured game, allowing them to unlock UGCs in the Halloween Spotlight experience. The platform-wide event will only remain active until November 3, 2025, so try to get as many Runes and Keys before then as possible.

You can get a Rune and a Key in Adopt Me by earning Candy Corn from the featured Halloween minigames. The Key can only be obtained after you’ve unlocked the Rune, so you must complete each objective separately.

How to get the Rune and the Key in Adopt Me

The Halloween Spotlight objectives (Image via Roblox)

Getting the Rune and the Key is straightforward in Adopt Me: gather the specified amount of Candy Corn. For the Rune, you must accrue a total of 4,000 Candy Corn from any of the featured minigames, save for Where Bear. This entails playing as few as a single round of The Hauntlet, making this game one of the easiest to complete for the Rune.

As for the Key, you can only access it after you get the Rune. After that, your objective is to earn at least 3,000 Candy Corn from a single round of a minigame three separate times. The only exception to the selection of featured minigames is Where Bear, just like the mission for the Rune.

Upon getting the Rune, you will also receive the Halloween Spotlight Rune badge. For the Key, you will get the Halloween Spotlight Key badge instead.

This guide includes a list of Halloween Spotlight games and their respective objectives.

Eligible minigames

Earning Candy Corn from minigames (Image via Roblox)

Below, you’ll find a complete list of eligible minigames from which you can earn Candy Corn for the Halloween Spotlight objectives:

The Hauntlet: A pick-a-door style minigame where you must choose the correct path. The amount of Candy Corn you earn is based on the number of doors you choose correctly. This minigame is ideal for getting the Key.

A pick-a-door style minigame where you must choose the correct path. The amount of Candy Corn you earn is based on the number of doors you choose correctly. This minigame is ideal for getting the Key. Headless Horseman’s Grab Bag: Choose an item from Headless Horseman’s Grab Bag for a chance to get Candy Corn. Rewards include bundles of 250, 500, 750, and 1,000 Candy Corn, making it ideal for getting the Rune.

Choose an item from Headless Horseman’s Grab Bag for a chance to get Candy Corn. Rewards include bundles of 250, 500, 750, and 1,000 Candy Corn, making it ideal for getting the Rune. Costume Party: A Dress to Impress-style minigame where you and other players dress up Pets based on the given theme and present them on the runway. It has a participation reward of 2,800 Candy Corn; placing high in the minigame rewards you with more Candy Corn. Ideal for getting the Key.

A Dress to Impress-style minigame where you and other players dress up Pets based on the given theme and present them on the runway. It has a participation reward of 2,800 Candy Corn; placing high in the minigame rewards you with more Candy Corn. Ideal for getting the Key. Sleep or Treat: A Trick or Treat-style minigame where players are to race from one home to the next to collect candy while avoiding DJ Snooze.

FAQs on Halloween Spotlight and Adopt Me

When will Halloween Spotlight end?

Halloween Spotlight will conclude on November 3, 2025.

How do I get the Rune in Adopt Me?

The Rune can be obtained by collecting a total of 4,000 Candy Corn in Halloween-themed minigames.

What is the best minigame for Halloween Spotlight objectives in Adopt Me?

The Hauntlet can reward you with upwards of 4,000 Candy Corn per round, making it a great way to complete both Halloween Spotlight objectives.

