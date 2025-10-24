Roblox Halloween Spotlight Banana Eats guide

Banana Eats is another game featured in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. This survival experience was developed by Spooky Scary Games, where players can enter different arenas and find an escape route while hiding from the evil Banana. During the Spotlight event, players can complete two quests inside this game to claim Rune and Key as rewards. These rewards will help the players unlock secret paths and claim various limited items.

Here's a guide on how to complete these quests effectively.

How to find Pumpkins in Banana Eats

The Pumpkin found behind the leaderboards at the main lobby (Image via Roblox)

The game is hosting its latest update, adding several new skins and applying a Halloween-themed environment to all the maps. During the event, you can find Pumpkins on all maps, hidden at different locations. Once collected, you won't be able to collect a Pumpkin again on the same map. They can also spawn in the waiting area if you're the Banana. In this guide, you'll get some locations required to clear both quests.

How to get the Rune in Banana Eats

Quests to solve (Image via Roblox)

Quest objective: Collect 13 of Banana's hidden Pumpkins.

To access this game, you have to locate the portal placed in Lobby 4. As you enter the game, you will get a pop-up about the quests that can be completed to claim rewards.

The Rune quest requires you to locate and collect 13 hidden Pumpkins. To achieve this, you have to enter multiple arenas, since a limited number of these items spawn inside each. Once you collect a Pumpkin, it won't respawn at its location. These are the maps to collect your first 13 Pumpkins:

Peeled High School map (4 Pumpkins)

Inside the library, you can find a Pumpkin in the right corner.

In the hallway, you can spot a pet door; entering it will get you another Pumpkin.

The next one is hidden at the games equipment storage area.

The fourth one is hidden in a room by the hallway.

On Lobbies (4 Pumpkins)

You can find two Pumpkins in the game's main lobby.

To find the other two, you have to spawn as a Banana into one of the maps.

Sinister Supermarket Map (5 Pumpkins)

You can find your first Pumpkin at the storage area.

You can find three Pumpkins in the records section.

As you advance to the adjacent room, you can find a storage room on your left. You can find your last Pumpkin inside.

By completing the Rune event, you can also unlock the new Baby Dusekkar Pumpkin skin.

How to get the Key in Banana Eats

Quest objective: Collect 31 of Banana's hidden Pumpkins.

To start the Key Quest, you have to re-enter the game. The progress from your previous quest won't get lost, allowing you to continue collecting 18 more Pumpkins. Here are the relevant details:

Banana's Backrooms Map (4 Pumpkins)

Continue walking into the corridor present next to the "It Eats All" wall. Take two rights from the end of the corridor to enter the first pet door on the left. You'll find your first Pumpkin here.

The second Pumpkin can be found by entering the pet door located at the lobby to your right.

You can find the other two Pumpkins following the same method.

Banana's Bash Fun Centre Map (2 Pumpkins)

The first one can be found placed on one of the tables at the map's center.

For the second one, you have to get inside the "staff only" door. At the end of it, you'll find another door. The Pumpkin is hidden behind the barrels.

Banana Manor Map (4 Pumpkins)

From the spawn location, you can find a pet door on your left. The first one is hidden inside it.

You can find the second one inside the kids' playroom, present near the staircase.

The third one can be found on the kitchen top.

You can find the last one near the fireplace.

Garbage Graveyard Map (3 Pumpkins)

All of them are placed at open spots and can easily be spotted as you wander the map.

Banana Pop Parlor Map (4 Pumpkins)

You can find the first Pumpkin inside the storage area, near the barrels.

Two Pumpkins can be spotted at different open dining areas.

The last one is hidden inside the kitchen.

You can play other maps inside Banana Eats to locate more Pumpkins. On completing the key quest, you'll unlock the Rotten-Deeri Pumpkin skin.

FAQs on Banana Eats in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event

How long will the Banana Eats event last?

The Halloween Spotlight event runs from October 23, 2025, to November 3, 2025, so make sure to finish both quests before the event ends.

Can I complete both Banana Eats quests in one session?

You can start with the Rune Quest and then immediately continue with the Key Quest. Your progress from the Rune Quest is saved, so you only need to collect 18 additional Pumpkins to finish the second quest.

Do Pumpkins respawn after being collected in Banana Eats?

No, once you collect a Pumpkin, it won’t respawn at the same spot. You’ll have to visit different maps to collect all the required Pumpkins.

