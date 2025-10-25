Roblox Halloween Spotlight The Mimic guide

The Mimic is among the many games featured in Roblox Halloween Spotlight. As part of the event, the escape horror experience has received two limited-time quests that give a Rune and a Key as rewards. The challenges take place in creepy environments and task players with finding and interacting with objects, while staying out of sight from monsters.

Ad

You can get the Rune by burning the Cursed objects in the Haunted Asylum. For the Key, you'll need to defeat the Ringmaster with just a knife.

How to get the Rune in The Mimic

Click Yes to teleport to the event lobby (Image via Roblox)

To get the Rune in The Mimic, you must venture into the Haunted Asylum to find and burn the Cursed objects. The Haunted Asylum is inhabited by the monstrous Nagemi, a bald humanoid figure that attacks players the moment it spots them.

Ad

Trending

To get started with the Halloween Spotlight missions, launch The Mimic and press the Yes button when an on-screen message asks whether you would like to teleport to the event lobby. Then, head inside one of the rooms to get teleported to the game map.

In the Haunted Asylum, there will be three safes containing the three cursed objects that need to be destroyed. Each safe and key is numbered from one to three. Only the matching key can unlock its respective safe; for instance, Safe 1 can only be opened by Key 1.

Ad

Cursed objects obtained from the safes can be destroyed by throwing them into the fire. This fire is only available in the gramophone room, which is a safe zone for the player, given that the Nagemi monster hates music.

How to find all keys and safes in the Haunted Asylum

Find keys and use them to unlock safes (Image via Roblox)

Both safes and keys are located in specific places in the Haunted Asylum. Their locations are described below:

Ad

Key 1 : From the gramophone’s facing direction, head to the opposite corridor. Enter the room on your right after reaching the far end. You'll get the first key under the bed.

: From the gramophone’s facing direction, head to the opposite corridor. Enter the room on your right after reaching the far end. You'll get the first key under the bed. Safe 1 : This safe is located outside the Key 1 room at the very end of the same hallway.

: This safe is located outside the Key 1 room at the very end of the same hallway. Key 2 : From the gramophone’s facing direction, go right and then straight down the corridor. Reach the far end and then enter the room on the right. The second key will be under the corner sink.

: From the gramophone’s facing direction, go right and then straight down the corridor. Reach the far end and then enter the room on the right. The second key will be under the corner sink. Safe 2 : The second safe is upstairs in the gramophone room.

: The second safe is upstairs in the gramophone room. Key 3 : From the gramophone’s facing direction, head left and move straight down the corridor. The key will be behind a workbench in the right-hand corner of the room.

: From the gramophone’s facing direction, head left and move straight down the corridor. The key will be behind a workbench in the right-hand corner of the room. Safe 3: The third safe is on the same route as the third key.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Halloween Spotlight: PETAPETA School of Nightmares guide

How to get the Key in The Mimic

Defeat the Ringmaster to get the Halloween Spotlight Key (Image via Roblox)

After finishing the Haunted Asylum challenge and getting the Rune, you are given the choice to teleport to Nightmare Circus in The Mimic. This event challenge culminates in a one-on-one with the monstrous Ringmaster and defeating the boss gives you the Key for Halloween Spotlight.

Ad

The Nightmare Circus challenge has three parts: The Carnival, Ringmaster's Tent, and Ringmaster's Arena. You're given three lives for the entire playthrough.

The Carnival

The Carnival (Image via Roblox)

In this part, you must interact with seven jack-in-the-boxes scattered around the circus while avoiding being caught by Ronnie the Clown. The map has many objects that you can use to hide. Moreover, the monster makes squeaky noises while it walks, which makes it easier to deduce its location.

Ad

Ringmaster's Tent

Memorize the cards and their placement numbers (Image via Roblox)

After the carnival part is completed, head inside the tent in front of you. Your objective is to find six cards within the Ringmaster's Tent, note their positions, and enter them in the right order to proceed to the next stage. The spot where you have to place the cards is marked by a yellow exclamation mark.

Ad

The six cards are pasted on the walls within the tent. Each has a number on top of it, which denotes the position it must be placed. Try to find and memorize each while avoiding the Ringmaster.

Ringmaster's Arena

The Ringmaster boss (Image via Roblox)

This is the final part. A gigantic-sized Ringmaster appears like an Elden Ring boss. Stay away from the highlighted red area to avoid its attacks, and when the boss fails to hit you with his hand, start cutting at it with your knife.

Ad

The Ringmaster has a second phase, which is triggered when its health drops to below 50%. Its attacks cover a larger area and are much faster, requiring you to use the slide ability. The boss also summons projectile showers, uses his hat as an explosive, and breathes fire.

Also check: All Roblox Halloween Spotlight items

FAQs on The Mimic

How do I interact with objects in The Mimic?

Ad

Press the E key on PC to interact with any object.

How do I survive Nagemi in The Mimic?

Run to the gramophone room to be safe from Nagemi.

How do I defeat the Ringmaster in The Mimic?

To defeat this boss, wait for it to do one of its hand attacks, avoid it, and then start knifing the hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025