Roblox Halloween Spotlight World Zero guide

World Zero is another game featured in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. The game resembles an anime world where players can acquire items, enter dungeons to defeat enemies, and level up their stats. During the Spotlight event, players have to complete two quests in-game to claim the Rune and Key. These rewards are crucial to unlocking secret paths and claiming various avatar items.

This guide will help you complete both the quests available in the Halloween Spotlight.

How to get the Rune in World Zero

Pumpkin (Image via Roblox)

Quest objective: Find all the hidden pumpkins.

To start these quests, players have to teleport inside the Spooky Courtyard from the general lobby. You can use the pumpkin coin icon, available on your screen, to teleport there.

This quest requires you to find three green-colored pumpkins placed at hidden locations in the Spooky Courtyard lobby. These pumpkins can spawn randomly on the map. Here are all the possible locations where you can find them:

Near the Coin Shop.

In front of the gate of Fallen King

In front of the bank or on the staircase leading towards it.

Nearby the World Portal

Inside the Maze. Either in the first alley of the maze or in the middle of the maze.

Upon clearing this quest, you'll get 250 Halloween coins and the Rune.

How to get the Key in World Zero

World Zero Halloween Spotlight Quests (Image via Roblox)

Quest objective: Defeat the formidable Fallen King boss in a final battle.

You can start this mission only after completing the Rune quest. To kick it off, climb the staircase on the right side of the Coin Shop that leads to the Fallen King's dungeon. You can enter this dungeon raid either with friends or solo.

The Fallen Throne dungeon works on scaling, so you don't have to reach higher levels to clear it. You'll get only three lives to finish this raid, and the passive healing will be disabled. The main enemy is the Fallen King, who also spawns some enemies during the fight. In short intervals, it will do the clock rituals where you have to follow the purple line and kill the Skeleton Ghoul. Here are some tips to defeat the Fallen King faster:

You'll spawn with all the gear required to defeat this dungeon. The dungeon scales your stats according to difficulty.

Keep collecting the power-ups that spawn on the map. These will refill your energy and health bars during the fight.

Before each attack, an effect area forms near the Fallen King. You have to escape that area before it launches the attack to save your HP.

Whenever the clock ritual starts, remember to defeat the Ghoul Skeleton first because the Fallen King won't suffer any damage during that time.

Keep defeating the enemies spawned by the king to avoid incurring passive damage.

If possible, equip a pet to enhance your stats.

FAQs on World Zero in Roblox Halloween Spotlight event

How do I get the Rune in World Zero?

To earn the Rune, find three green-colored pumpkins hidden across the Spooky Courtyard. These pumpkins spawn randomly, so check all common locations.

How do I get the Key in World Zero?

You’ll receive the Key after defeating the Fallen King boss in the “Fallen Throne” dungeon. You can only access this mission after completing the Rune quest.

Do I need to be at a high level to complete the dungeon?

No, the dungeon uses scaling mechanics, meaning your stats and equipment adjust to match the difficulty.

