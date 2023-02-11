Roblox Hero Havoc codes (February 2023): Free Gem, Gold, and more 

Roblox Hero Havoc is an adventure title where gamers are tasked with protecting the in-game land from evil forces. To accomplish that, players must recruit the finest heroes to defeat the Demon King from spreading his influence on the map.

Sometimes players might struggle to defeat stronger foes, as they won't always have the required heroes and resources to do so. Instead of spending Robux on in-game items, gamers can simply redeem the developer-offered promo codes featured in this article. They offer free heroes, Gems (in-game currency), and more.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Hero Havoc

Active codes in Roblox Hero Havoc

You can redeem the codes listed below within a matter of minutes:

FreeRobot - Players can redeem this code for Beebo

- Players can redeem this code for Beebo ThankYouForYourPatience - Players can redeem this code for 200 Gems [Only 600 Copies]

- Players can redeem this code for 200 Gems [Only 600 Copies] Yoink - Players can redeem this code to remove 100 Gems

- Players can redeem this code to remove 100 Gems EggSalad - Players can redeem this code to get Easter Egg Lad

- Players can redeem this code to get Easter Egg Lad owolsoul - Players can redeem this code to get Owol Soul

- Players can redeem this code to get Owol Soul OwolSword - Players can redeem this code to get Wooden Sword

- Players can redeem this code to get Wooden Sword UselessOwol - Players can redeem this code to get Owol with Shrapnel

- Players can redeem this code to get Owol with Shrapnel Wishbirthday2 - Players can redeem this code to get Gold

- Players can redeem this code to get Gold BattleRowoyale - Players can redeem this code to get Howoly Soul

- Players can redeem this code to get Howoly Soul GOODGOLD - Players can redeem this code to get 250K Gold

- Players can redeem this code to get 250K Gold SickGoldBoost - Players can redeem this code to get x2 Gold Boost

- Players can redeem this code to get x2 Gold Boost GamerStatus - Players can redeem this code to get Gamer

- Players can redeem this code to get Gamer Pittance - Players can redeem this code to get one Gem

- Players can redeem this code to get one Gem SoulSlime - Players can redeem this code to get Green Slime

- Players can redeem this code to get Green Slime FireCactus - Players can redeem this code to get Fire-type Prickles

- Players can redeem this code to get Fire-type Prickles ExpiredPizza - Players can redeem this code to get Pizza Warrior

- Players can redeem this code to get Pizza Warrior ActualMelonBird - Players can redeem this code to get Melon Bird

Gamers are advised to redeem the featured active codes as soon as possible. This is because they will expire soon. They should use the hero codes first, as the value of the associated entities will skyrocket after the developer offerings are rendered invalid.

Also, one should use the Gold Boosters right before engaging in fights. This allows players to earn a lot of Gold within a short span of time. The rewards obtained from the codes can be used to enhance their fighting gear and in-game inventory.

Inactive codes in Roblox Hero Havoc

Unfortunately, a handful of codes in Roblox Hero Havoc are no longer active. New ones will be released via the upcoming patch.

LOTSOFGOLDBOOSTER - Redeem for a free gold booster

SnailUnleashed - Redeem for a free reward

RichestBandit - Redeem for a free reward

CoachingShield - Redeem for a free reward

DESTRUCTION - Redeem for a free reward

RichKitty2 - Redeem for free Gold

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Hero Havoc

To redeem the active codes, you can follow the simple steps outlined below:

Launch the title and access its server.

Subsequently, press the Twitter logo option located at the top right-hand side of the screen.

A new code redemption box procedure will be displayed.

You can copy the desired code from the provided active list and paste it into the small text box

Press the Confirm button to claim the free rewards instantly.

The newly obtained resources will be added to your in-game coffers. Redeemed heroes and boosters will be added to the inventory.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive; hence users are advised to copy and paste them. This method is not only fast but also safe, as it eliminates any scope for typos and spelling mistakes.

You must also have a stable internet connection during the redemption procedure. This is because a code may or may not be redeemed if your connection is not good.

