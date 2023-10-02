Roblox Hero Havoc codes (October 2023): Free Gems, Gold, and more 

Roblox Hero Havoc is an RPG title developed by _zStudios in the metaverse. The gameplay revolves around players assembling a team with the best fighting units and eliminating hordes of enemies infesting the map. Additionally, you can start quests and purchase weapons, souls, and boosters for an enhanced experience.

You can avoid grinding by redeeming the promo codes featured in this article. These codes offer free Gems, Gold, fighting units, and more to help you become a supreme fighter on the server. New players can use the free money obtained from the codes to equip their avatars with the finest weapons and fighting accessories.

Active codes in Roblox Hero Havoc

You can take your time in redeeming the active Roblox Hero Havoc codes, as they won't expire any time soon.

FreeRobot - Players can redeem this code for Beebo

- Players can redeem this code for Beebo ThankYouForYourPatience - Players can redeem this code for 200 Gems [Only 600 Copies]

- Players can redeem this code for 200 Gems [Only 600 Copies] Yoink - Players can redeem this code to remove 100 Gems

- Players can redeem this code to remove 100 Gems EggSalad - Players can redeem this code to get Easter Egg Lad

- Players can redeem this code to get Easter Egg Lad owolsoul - Players can redeem this code to get Owol Soul

- Players can redeem this code to get Owol Soul OwolSword - Players can redeem this code to get Wooden Sword

- Players can redeem this code to get Wooden Sword UselessOwol - Players can redeem this code to get Owol with Shrapnel

- Players can redeem this code to get Owol with Shrapnel Wishbirthday2 - Players can redeem this code to get Gold

- Players can redeem this code to get Gold BattleRowoyale - Players can redeem this code to get Howoly Soul

- Players can redeem this code to get Howoly Soul GOODGOLD - Players can redeem this code to get 250K Gold

- Players can redeem this code to get 250K Gold SickGoldBoost - Players can redeem this code to get x2 Gold Boost

- Players can redeem this code to get x2 Gold Boost GamerStatus - Players can redeem this code to get Gamer

- Players can redeem this code to get Gamer Pittance - Players can redeem this code to get one Gem

- Players can redeem this code to get one Gem SoulSlime - Players can redeem this code to get Green Slime

- Players can redeem this code to get Green Slime FireCactus - Players can redeem this code to get Fire-type Prickles

- Players can redeem this code to get Fire-type Prickles ExpiredPizza - Players can redeem this code to get Pizza Warrior

- Players can redeem this code to get Pizza Warrior ActualMelonBird - Players can redeem this code to get Melon Bird

Make sure to use the gold boosters before fighting so you can earn a significant chunk of Gold within a short span of time.

Inactive codes in Roblox Hero Havoc

Only a few old codes in Roblox Hero Havoc have gone invalid over time. You can expect new codes during special events, collaborations, and updates.

LOTSOFGOLDBOOSTER - This code was redeemed for a free gold booster

- This code was redeemed for a free gold booster SnailUnleashed - This code was redeemed for a free reward

- This code was redeemed for a free reward RichestBandit - This code was redeemed for a free reward

- This code was redeemed for a free reward CoachingShield - This code was redeemed for a free reward

- This code was redeemed for a free reward DESTRUCTION - This code was redeemed for a free reward

- This code was redeemed for a free reward RichKitty2 - This code was redeemed for free Gold

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Hero Havoc?

Following these simple steps will activate the codes:

Launch the game and enter the server.

Select the Twitter logo button on the top-right of the game screen.

A code redemption dialog box will pop up.

You can copy any active code from our active list and paste it into the small text box

Hit the "Confirm" button to activate the code right away!

Remember that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so avoid typos during the redemption process.

