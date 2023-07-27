Roblox Last Pirates codes (July 2023): Free Beli, resets, and more 

Roblox Last Pirates, as the title hints, tasks players with becoming the best pirates in the game's open world. Additionally, the title drew inspiration from the popular One Piece anime and manga franchise. To become the fiercest fighters on the map, they will need Devil Fruits. These can be equipped to unlock new spells that can turn the tide of any losing battle.
Furthermore, one can redeem the codes featured in this article to gain free Beli, stat resets, and LP (in-game resource). These promo codes are very simple to use and can help new players catch up to the veterans on the server.
Active codes in Roblox Last Pirates
Players are highly advised to redeem the active codes listed below with haste as they will expire soon:
- FixBug—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- BigUpdate—Redeem for 5LP (You need to be at or above level 300 to redeem this code)
- NewWorld—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- bleak—Redeem for 50K Beli
- KongPoop—Redeem for a Stat Reset
Inactive codes in Roblox Last Pirates
Several old codes in Roblox Last Pirates have gone invalid, but you can expect fresh codes in the forthcoming patch updates. For now, the invalid codes are:
- Bleak_fat—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- Event—Redeem for 5 LP
- Chxmei—Redeem for 10k Beli
- Greed—Redeem for 10 LP
- Update!—Redeem for 5 LP
- OPZTV—Redeem for 5 LP
- Checkmate—Redeem for a stat reset
- Code—Redeem for 25k Money
- LPLOVER—Redeem for 10 LP
- Snappy—Redeem for 25k Cash
- Juan—Redeem for 5 LP
- NEOGAMING—Redeem for 10 Heart Gems
- 111KFAV—Redeem for a Stat Reset
- FreeGem—Redeem for 10 HeartGems
- iSEN—Must be level 300 to claim
- 100KFAV—Redeem for free Stat Reset
- TECHO—Redeem for 5 LP
- 5Chiba—Redeem for 20k Cash
- UPDATE2—Redeem for a stat reset
- CarinaCaxtez—Redeem for free rewards
- PixelJoe—Redeem for a stat reset
- N4Animation—Redeem for 30k Beli
- Stranger—Redeem for a stat reset
- SEAFOUR—Redeem for free rewards
- Ruriair—Redeem for 20k Beli
- Dream—Redeem for a stat reset
- Odyssey—Redeem for 20k Beli
- SmolEsan—Redeem for 10,000 Cash
- XIEXIE—Redeem for 10,000 Cash
- 10MVisits—Redeem for a Cash Reward
- DIW_TW—Redeem for a Cash Reward
- 3MVisits—Redeem for a Cash Reward
- NEOGAMING—Redeem for a Cash Reward
- MIUMA—Redeem code for 20,000 cash
- OatCasterCh—Redeem code for 10,000 cash
- JZ GAMMING—Redeem code for 10,000 cash
- MAOKUMA—Redeem code for 10,000 cash
- KINGNONKD—Redeem code for 1,000 cash
- WHITEKUNG—Redeem code to for 10,000 cash
- UPDATE!!—Redeem code for 20,000 cash
- Rosaki - Redeem for 10,000 Cash
- snowman - Redeem code for a reward
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Last Pirates?
Follow the simple instructions outlined below to redeem the active codes within a matter of minutes:
- Launch the Roblox game and connect the server.
- Press the brown-themed Twitter button situated right next to the "$" icon.
- A small brown-colored code redemption dialog box will be displayed on the game screen.
- Copy any code from the list above and paste it into the text box.
- Make sure to hit the "Redeem" button to activate the codes right away!
Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive, hence players who enter them manually must double-check for typos before hitting the Redeem button. To prevent typographical errors, simply copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption process.