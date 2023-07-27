Roblox Last Pirates codes (July 2023): Free Beli, resets, and more 

Roblox Last Pirates, as the title hints, tasks players with becoming the best pirates in the game's open world. Additionally, the title drew inspiration from the popular One Piece anime and manga franchise. To become the fiercest fighters on the map, they will need Devil Fruits. These can be equipped to unlock new spells that can turn the tide of any losing battle.

Furthermore, one can redeem the codes featured in this article to gain free Beli, stat resets, and LP (in-game resource). These promo codes are very simple to use and can help new players catch up to the veterans on the server.

Active codes in Roblox Last Pirates

Players are highly advised to redeem the active codes listed below with haste as they will expire soon:

FixBug —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset BigUpdate —Redeem for 5LP (You need to be at or above level 300 to redeem this code)

—Redeem for 5LP (You need to be at or above level 300 to redeem this code) NewWorld —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset bleak —Redeem for 50K Beli

—Redeem for 50K Beli KongPoop—Redeem for a Stat Reset

Inactive codes in Roblox Last Pirates

Several old codes in Roblox Last Pirates have gone invalid, but you can expect fresh codes in the forthcoming patch updates. For now, the invalid codes are:

Bleak_fat —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset Event —Redeem for 5 LP

—Redeem for 5 LP Chxmei —Redeem for 10k Beli

—Redeem for 10k Beli Greed —Redeem for 10 LP

—Redeem for 10 LP Update! —Redeem for 5 LP

—Redeem for 5 LP OPZTV —Redeem for 5 LP

—Redeem for 5 LP Checkmate —Redeem for a stat reset

—Redeem for a stat reset Code —Redeem for 25k Money

—Redeem for 25k Money LPLOVER —Redeem for 10 LP

—Redeem for 10 LP Snappy —Redeem for 25k Cash

—Redeem for 25k Cash Juan —Redeem for 5 LP

—Redeem for 5 LP NEOGAMING —Redeem for 10 Heart Gems

—Redeem for 10 Heart Gems 111KFAV —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset FreeGem —Redeem for 10 HeartGems

—Redeem for 10 HeartGems iSEN —Must be level 300 to claim

—Must be level 300 to claim 100KFAV —Redeem for free Stat Reset

—Redeem for free Stat Reset TECHO —Redeem for 5 LP

—Redeem for 5 LP 5Chiba —Redeem for 20k Cash

—Redeem for 20k Cash UPDATE2 —Redeem for a stat reset

—Redeem for a stat reset CarinaCaxtez —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards PixelJoe —Redeem for a stat reset

—Redeem for a stat reset N4Animation —Redeem for 30k Beli

—Redeem for 30k Beli Stranger —Redeem for a stat reset

—Redeem for a stat reset SEAFOUR —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards Ruriair —Redeem for 20k Beli

—Redeem for 20k Beli Dream —Redeem for a stat reset

—Redeem for a stat reset Odyssey —Redeem for 20k Beli

—Redeem for 20k Beli SmolEsan —Redeem for 10,000 Cash

—Redeem for 10,000 Cash XIEXIE —Redeem for 10,000 Cash

—Redeem for 10,000 Cash 10MVisits —Redeem for a Cash Reward

—Redeem for a Cash Reward DIW_TW —Redeem for a Cash Reward

—Redeem for a Cash Reward 3MVisits —Redeem for a Cash Reward

—Redeem for a Cash Reward NEOGAMING —Redeem for a Cash Reward

—Redeem for a Cash Reward MIUMA —Redeem code for 20,000 cash

—Redeem code for 20,000 cash OatCasterCh —Redeem code for 10,000 cash

—Redeem code for 10,000 cash JZ GAMMING —Redeem code for 10,000 cash

—Redeem code for 10,000 cash MAOKUMA —Redeem code for 10,000 cash

—Redeem code for 10,000 cash KINGNONKD —Redeem code for 1,000 cash

—Redeem code for 1,000 cash WHITEKUNG— Redeem code to for 10,000 cash

Redeem code to for 10,000 cash UPDATE!! —Redeem code for 20,000 cash

—Redeem code for 20,000 cash Rosaki - Redeem for 10,000 Cash

- Redeem for 10,000 Cash snowman - Redeem code for a reward

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Last Pirates?

Follow the simple instructions outlined below to redeem the active codes within a matter of minutes:

Launch the Roblox game and connect the server.

Press the brown-themed Twitter button situated right next to the "$" icon.

A small brown-colored code redemption dialog box will be displayed on the game screen.

Copy any code from the list above and paste it into the text box.

Make sure to hit the "Redeem" button to activate the codes right away!

Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive, hence players who enter them manually must double-check for typos before hitting the Redeem button. To prevent typographical errors, simply copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption process.