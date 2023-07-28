Roblox Multiverse Defenders codes (July 2023): Free Gems 

Roblox Multiverse Defenders features popular anime universes and characters in a tower defense metaverse setting. Players are tasked with defending the different types of maps against hordes of dangerous enemies. Furthermore, individuals must unlock new characters and spells to become a defensive powerhouse on the server. One can also group up with virtual friends and complete in-game quests together.

Players need Gems (in-game resources) to unlock loot boxes and obtain new heroes in this game. Instead of grinding to unbox loot boxes, one can simply redeem the promo codes featured in this article. These codes are very simple to use and offer players free Gems.

Active codes in Roblox Multiverse Defenders

New players can easily acquire the finest heroes for free by redeeming the following valid codes in Roblox Multiverse Defenders:

4kLikes —Redeem for 250 Gems (Latest)

Purchase loot boxes with the newly obtained Gems. This can help newbies deploy stronger hero characters that can help them defend against strong enemy units. Additionally, veterans can use the Gems to acquire backup hero units that can help them fill up the defensive ranks of their units.

Inactive codes in Roblox Multiverse Defenders

Some of the old codes in Roblox Multiverse Defenders have expired over time. You can expect fresh codes in future game updates, events, and patchwork.

7KFavs —This code was redeemed for 250 Gems

How to activate the codes in Roblox Multiverse Defenders?

Players are advised to follow the easy steps outlined below to redeem the Roblox codes within a few minutes:

Launch the game and connect to the server.

Once inside the main server, find an NPC sitting on the bench with a cloud icon above his head.

Go near him to find "CODE" floating above him.

Enter the circle area around the bench to open the code redemption dialog box.

You can copy the desired active code from our list above and paste it into the text box that states "Enter Code."

Make sure to hit the green "Redeem" button to claim the free Gems right away!

The newly obtained Gems will be added to your in-game coffers directly. When manually entering the codes, you must avoid typos and spelling errors. This is because Roblox codes are case-sensitive, and users will receive an error notification if they enter the incorrect code.