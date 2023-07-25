Roblox Sea Piece codes (July 2023): Free Beli, Candy, and more

Roblox Sea Piece is an action-packed One Piece-themed experience in the metaverse. You are tasked with becoming a legendary pirate by defeating your in-game rivals and completing dangerous quests on the map.

Additionally, you can become more powerful by consuming Devil Fruits. The special fruits allow you to use different spells to turn the tide of any battle. That said, you'll need to have a lot of Beli to purchase the finest fighting equipment and tools.

However, instead of grinding for hours to earn Beli, you can simply redeem the codes featured in this article. These codes not only offer free Beli but also XP boosters, Candy, and a lot more.

Active codes in Roblox Sea Piece

You are advised to redeem the active codes with haste, as they may expire anytime.

WORLDS2022! —Redeem for rewards (Must be in Sea Piece Group to redeem)

—Redeem for rewards (Must be in Sea Piece Group to redeem) AWAKENEDMERA! —Redeem for an XP Boost (Must be in Sea Piece Group to redeem)

—Redeem for an XP Boost (Must be in Sea Piece Group to redeem) 40kBigOnes —Redeem for 50 Candy

—Redeem for 50 Candy HappySpooktober —Redeem for 666,666 Beli

—Redeem for 666,666 Beli AWAKENEDMOCHI! —Redeem for free Candy

—Redeem for free Candy CommonW —Redeem for 100 Candy

—Redeem for 100 Candy SOUL —Redeem for 666,666 Beli

—Redeem for 666,666 Beli fishlol —Redeem for free Beli

—Redeem for free Beli caughtemlackin —Redeem for 600,000 Beli

—Redeem for 600,000 Beli SECONDSEA!—Redeem for 123 Beli

You can use the free Beli from the codes to purchase the best weapons and Devil Fruits.

Inactive codes in Roblox Sea Piece

Over the past few game updates, several old codes have become invalid in Roblox Sea Piece.

Billionare! —Redeemed for 1 billion Beli

—Redeemed for 1 billion Beli Millionare! —Redeemed for 500million Beli

—Redeemed for 500million Beli Update8! —Redeemed for Free Rewards

—Redeemed for Free Rewards Update7! —Redeemed for 246,810 Beli

—Redeemed for 246,810 Beli Update6! —Redeemed for 5 Mins double exp and a Stat reset

—Redeemed for 5 Mins double exp and a Stat reset BackToSchoolNerds —Redeemed for 123,456 Beli and a Stat reset

—Redeemed for 123,456 Beli and a Stat reset Update5! —Redeemed for 1,000,000 Beli

—Redeemed for 1,000,000 Beli Big20 —Redeemed for 1,000,000 Beli

—Redeemed for 1,000,000 Beli SorryAbout10K! —Redeemed for 250,000 Beli

—Redeemed for 250,000 Beli UPDATE4! —Redeemed for 2x exp 5 Mins

—Redeemed for 2x exp 5 Mins cat! —Redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes

—Redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes 10kLikes! —Redeemed for free Belo

—Redeemed for free Belo 1000Likes —Redeemed for stat reset and 2x exp for five minutes

—Redeemed for stat reset and 2x exp for five minutes UPDATE3! —Redeem for 1 million Beli and a Stat Reset

—Redeem for 1 million Beli and a Stat Reset woopsmbgang! —Redeemed for 150,000 beli and 2x exp for 15 minutes

—Redeemed for 150,000 beli and 2x exp for 15 minutes APOLOGIES! —Redeemed for 2x exp for 2 hours

—Redeemed for 2x exp for 2 hours 500Likes —Redeemed this code for stat reset and 100,000 Beli

—Redeemed this code for stat reset and 100,000 Beli Sub2Taklaman —This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes

—This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes Sub2MrSwole —This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes

—This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes Sub2Kaijoh26 —This code was redeemed for for 2x exp for five minutes

—This code was redeemed for for 2x exp for five minutes SORRYFORSHUTDOWN! —This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes

—This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes Sorry!—This code was redeemed for 2x exp for 10 minutes

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Sea Piece

Follow the easy steps instructed below to activate the codes in Roblox Sea Piece:

Launch the game and connect to the server.

Press the black button named "Codes," which can be found between the "Shop" and "Settings" icons.

A black code redemption dialog box will pop up on the game screen.

You can copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the empty text box next to "Enter Code:"

Make sure to hit the "Enter" button on your keyboard to redeem the code right away.

You must copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure to avoid making typos or spelling mistakes. Additionally, Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so you must always double-check the code before hitting the enter button.